Ranking the Top 3 San Francisco Giants Players of the 2026 Season

The San Francisco Giants' 2026 season didn't go how the front office, the fanbase, or even other fanbases across Major League Baseball thought. Finishing fourth in the NL West division, with expectations of fighting for a Wild Card spot, the Giants became one of the more disappointing teams this season.

But amid the disappointment came reasons to have optimism for the future. For starters, a handful of players ended up on the injured list, impacting the overall roster and performance. But it also showcased that San Francisco has more than one offensive player to carry the load into the future.

When looking at the overall roster in 2026, the Giants had three players who stood above the rest and deserved their flowers. The ranking doesn't feature a pitcher this time around, as no one truly stood above the rest.

3. 1B/DH Bryce Eldridge

San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge (8) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run. Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first full season with San Francisco after playing in 10 games in 2025, Bryce Eldridge displayed why he's on pace to be the future of Giants baseball. At just 21, Eldridge only became more comfortable the more he played, ending his season with 107 games and some pretty respectable numbers.

With a .269 batting average, 17 home runs and 57 RBIs, Eldridge ended his rookie season with a 2.1 WAR. Punching out 119 times is an area the Giants will have to watch as he continues his career, but he has a ton of untapped power and potential, both at the plate and at first base.

Mentally, Eldridge has grown as a player; he realised when evaluating his campaign before being placed on the 7-day IL due to a concussion, claiming he found a way to stay level-headed, not letting his emotions get too high or too low.

2. OF Jung Hoo Lee

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee (51) looks on while batting. Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his third season with the Giants, outfielder Jung Hoo Lee has become a fan favorite and deservingly so, setting new career highs in batting average (.276), home runs (10), RBIs (57), stolen bases (12) and tying his career high in doubles with 31.

Lee remains a key factor in why the Giants may be closer to a playoff return than many believe. With his skillful slap hitting, clutch at-bats, and impressive ability to maintain a lengthy hitting streak, Lee guarantees that San Francisco's lineup will remain competitive, even in the face of injuries.

If he improves defensively in right field, he could very well be an all-around player in a day and age that needs them. Lee is under contract with San Francisco until 2029 if he doesn't opt out of his contract after the 2027 season.

1. 1B/DH Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) hits a two-run double. Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Rafael Devers started the season slowly in his first full season with San Francisco, it became clear that he is still the power threat he was with the Boston Red Sox. Devers smashed 37 home runs, 18 of them coming after the All-Star Game, while holding a .275 batting average and an outstanding .988 OPS.

Devers hit 48 home runs through his first 222 games with the Giants, making him just the third player in franchise history to reach that mark in that stretch, joining Willy Mays and Barry Bonds. And while he was shut down due to core surgery, Devers is expected to be healthy for the 2027 season, something that can only make the Giants smile.

Devers is a legitimate MVP contender when he's healthy, and now he's shown he can do it in Boston and San Francisco.