Giants Face a Bryce Eldridge Dilemma They Can No Longer Ignore

Bryce Eldridge made his debut for the San Francisco Giants in September 2025 and from there, the expectations that surrounded him just kept growing.

A lot of what happened with this team was disappointing over the 2026 season; Eldridge was not part of that.

Of course, the young hitter struggled and had to adjust as he faced big-league pitching, but he still finished the year with a slash line of .269/.364/.461, hit 17 home runs, 57 RBI and an .825 OPS over 107 games.

If you consider he was just 22 and had very limited MLB experience, those numbers are very encouraging.

The end of his season was very impressive and if it is a look into the future, the Giants are going to have to figure out how to maximize his potential.

In his last 30 games, Eldridge hit .321 with five home runs, 28 RBI and a .418 on-base percentage.

So, what’s the dilemma?

Rafael Devers Complicating the Plan

San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is one of those problems that is good to have.

The Giants worked a trade with the Boston Red Sox during the 2025 season that brought Devers to San Francisco. They were looking for an offensive addition that could also anchor the lineup.

Devers spends time at first base and designated hitter. Those happen to be the same two positions where Eldridge plays.

The solution seems simple, just rotate the two and let both get playing time at first. But, it might not be quite that easy.

Devers can bring a veteran presence with significant offense. It is also notable that he is recovering from core muscle surgery and will have to work his way back to being an everyday contributor.

On the other hand, Eldridge will still need time to fully develop defensively. Giving him regular time at first base would allow him to get some momentum and be a fully rounded MLB player.

Manager Tony Vitello is going to have to figure out how to balance the factors surrounding the players while also putting out the strongest lineup possible.

Both need defensive opportunities, but the Giants need both hitters in the lineup.

Posey Believes In His Team

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

President of baseball operations Buster Posey believes that this team can be a contender as early as next season.

At the end of season press conference, Posey said, “If you’re asking, ‘Do you think we can contend next year?’ I do. I do believe that we can.”

That’s pretty optimistic for a team that finished with a record of 65-97.

There are a lot of pieces of the puzzle that will have to come together to make them a contender, starting with the pitching staff, and that’s an entirely different story. Younger players will have to continue to make progress in their development.

Eldridge is one of those players. His 2026 performance proved that he can contribute at the Major League level, now the 2027 season will establish whether he can maintain that level of production.

As the Giants approach spring training for the 2027 campaign, Posey and his organization are going to have to determine how to make Eldridge an everyday player in the lineup, while still giving Devers all the playing time.

Whether that means Eldridge is the primary first baseman or shares the position with Devers will be a decision for the coaching staff as they continue to evaluate players.

Devers was a substantial investment. Eldridge has been a development project whose results are being recognized.

The team has a chance to benefit from both. Making that happen should be a priority for 2027.