Rafael Devers Reaches Mark No Giants Hitter Has Since Barry Bonds

It seems like nostalgia has been running rampant around Oracle Park in recent weeks. After the team added second-generation Giants like Peyton Bonds, Kaeden Kent and (soon) Darren Baker, the icing on the cake has been the return of team legends to celebrate star second baseman Jeff Kent's induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame and subsequent jersey retirement. The team hung up his number #21 for good on Saturday, as several former teammates and members of the organization over the years were on hand to celebrate.

So while the modern-day Giants (57-82) have gone through hell, there were plenty of handshakes and hugs at Willie Mays Place this week. At the same time, Bonds was there to congratulate his former comrade; a modern-day Giants player just hit a number that no player wearing the Orange & Black has done since the seven-time MVP did it 21 years ago.

First baseman Rafael Devers slugged his 31st home run, a three-run shot, in the Giants' crazy and calamitous 13-12 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night. The blast equaled the first time a San Fran slugger had hit that number since Bonds in 2004. The next year, the megastar would surpass Hank Aaron to become baseball's all-time home run leader, then would retire at season's end.

Devers' Terrific Turnaround in '26

Devers, awaiting a turn at bat | Credit: D. Ross Cameron | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After struggling early and receiving a ton of criticism due to his low stats and high salary, Devers has turned it around in the past few months. The 29-year-old, acquired from the Boston Red Sox midway through the 2025 campaign, has hit .252 with 31 home runs, 82 RBI, and 32 doubles thus far in 2026. He's drawn a walk 62 times and has scored 80 runs; those are all solid numbers with still over 20 games to play.

However, most of that production has come in the last three months. Since June 1, Devers is hitting .245, but 21 of his blasts have come since then, as well as 47 ribbies. He went from being one of the least productive players in all of Major League Baseball through most of May before returning to form. Now, over the course of the season, his numbers are bearing out.

And, in turn, he's justifying the investment that the Giants have made in him. San Francisco skipper Tony Vitello credits his big hitter for stepping up when other players went down with injuries. Notably, fellow stars Willy Adames and Matt Chapman have battled mounting maladies for months.

“With Willy not there next to his side, he kind of just took the reins and said some things," Vitello said, according to an MLB.com story from late August. “I think it all was going in the right direction in the first inning. Fortunately, we had stuff on the scoreboard to back that up.”