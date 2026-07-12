Giants Reinstate Jason Foley, Option Reliever Ahead of Series Finale

The San Francisco Giants bullpen has been one of their biggest weaknesses this season, entering the series finale against their NL West division rival, the Colorado Rockies, with a 4.50 bullpen ERA, which ranks 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Countless times this season, the Giants have brought leads into the later innings only for the bullpen to lose the lead, resulting in losses. But on the final day of the first half of the 2026 campaign, San Francisco is adding one of their offseason additions back to the roster after a lengthy IL stint.

Jason Foley Reinstated, Set to Join Giants

San Francisco Giants pitcher Jason Foley (64) poses during Photo Day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Justice Delos Santos of Mercury News, the Giants are reinstating Jason Foley off the 60-day IL, and they expect him to join the bullpen for a better second half of the campaign. Foley has been sidelined since last year’s shoulder surgery, but is ramping up for his return.

In a corresponding move, San Francisco optioned right-hander Spencer Bivens to Triple-A. This season, Bivens has pitched in two innings for the Giants with three strikeouts, but will work more on his craft in the minors until another move is necessary.

Bivens is one reliever that the Giants need for the future on the roster, and one who has shown success in the past. In 2025, Bivens held a 4.00 ERA across 54 games with 61 strikeouts.

Foley has been rehabbing in Triple-A to make his return to the MLB. His sinker/slider mix has proven to be effective, which is something San Francisco needs from a bullpen arm right about now.

Foley hasn't pitched in the big leagues since he was a member of the Detroit Tigers back in 2024. Foley was a major piece for the Tigers on their 0.2% playoff chance run, holding a 3.15 ERA in 60 innings, finishing 41 games for Detroit along the way.

However, as many fans know, sometimes players who return from the injured list struggle as they don't have that level of competitive nature that other players have built throughout the season. So when Foley eventually takes the mound, it will be intriguing to see how he performs in front of Giants fans.

Foley is making just $2 million with San Fransico after Detroit non-tendered him over the offseason, so really it's dependent on how well he pitches for the remainder of the season that will dictate if he remains a Giant or hits free agency.