Giants Linked to Potential $51 Million Luis Arraez Reunion

The San Francisco Giants just traded Luis Arraez to the Philadelphia Phillies in August. Would it make any sense to bring him back in free agency?

There seems to be some speculation that it could happen.

Arraez was a productive player for the Giants before his departure. The team let him go in a transaction with the Phillies in order to acquire more pitching prospects.

A new prediction suggests that the three-time batting champ could be back in town, but this time on a much more expensive contract.

Sports Illustrated’s Will Laws predicted that Arraez would sign a three-year, $51 million contract with the Giants.

In the same article, his collegue Nicholas Selbe took a different approach and suggested that Arraez would land with the Detroit Tigers.

Of course, these are not reported offers, just informed predictions, but it does make for an interesting conversation about a possible reunion with San Francisco.

Arraez Gives Giants Familiar Offensive Boost

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Francisco doesn’t have to look back very far to remember how valuable Arraez was to the team. In his 105 games with the Giants he slashed .324/.360/.440 with 43 RBI and an .800 OPS. He also earned his fourth All-Star selection in 2026.

Almost as impressive as his offense was his defensive improvement. Infield coach Ron Washington worked with Arraez at second base. By the time San Francisco decided to trade him he had recorded 10 Outs Above Average.

After joining the Phillies, things didn’t go as well as they had been with the Giants. He struggled to maintain his offensive production but still finished the season with a .310 batting average and a .764 OPS between the two clubs.

Would a $51 Million Reunion Make Sense?

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are several things to look at here to evaluate whether the Giants should even consider a reunion with Arraez.

First of all, Casey Schmitt. Despite a knee injury interrupting his 2026 campaign, Schmitt has established himself as a productive offensive weapon for the team.

Then there is Marcelo Mayer, who was acquired from the Boston Red Sox during the summer. San Francisco is going to have to determine what their long-term plan is with him.

Both of these players are capable of handling the duties at second base.

Given that they are already on the roster, the team may need to concentrate on other needs, starting with the pitching staff. For an organization that lost 97 games, things have to change.

Money is always a factor. A $51 million agreement would be substantially more of a commitment than the one-year $12 million the Giants had Arraez on for 2026.

So, while this is an intriguing option, I wouldn’t say it is a clear-cut picture or an obvious decision either way.