Giants Make Telling Ryan Walker Move to Give New Reliever a Chance

The San Francisco Giants are right in the midst of evaluating which players might fit into their plans beyond this season. Their latest bullpen move is one of the more telling decisions they have made, and it says a lot.

The Giants announced Saturday that right-hander Joel Kuhnel was reporting to the Major League club after being claimed off waivers the day before from the Milwaukee Brewers.

In order to make room, San Francisco had to make a decision. That turned out to be sending Ryan Walker back to Triple-A Sacramento.

At quick glance, it seems like a straightforward move.

There is considerably more to it when you start peeling away the layers.

Ryan Walker’s Season Takes Another Turn

San Francisco Giants pitcher Ryan Walker Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker came into the 2026 season as the Giants’ closer. He had established himself in the bullpen over the last few seasons.

Since Opening Day very little has gone according to plan for him.

He is carrying around a 7.16 ERA and 1.81 WHIP on his shoulders after 32.2 innings this year. He has recorded only three saves. Three is a bad number for Walker. It also represents the number of times he has been demoted to Triple-A this year.

It must be incredibly frustrating as over the last two years, he had recorded 27 saves and 30 holds.

After struggling early on in the year, he lost his closer role and there is no doubt he is trying to find the form that once made him the Giants go to guy.

Now, it looks like they have gone away. The Giants are choosing to put a guy in the bullpen that they haven’t ever even seen in their uniform.

Joel Kuhnel Get Opportunity

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Joel Kuhnel Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Francisco claimed Kuhnel off waivers on Friday. The 31-year-old has pitched for both the Athletics and Brewers during the 2026 campaign. He comes to town with a 1-3 record, a 4.84 ERA, and a 1.47 WHIP across 35 appearances and 35.1 innings. He has recorded six saves.

The interesting part of the Kuhnel story is that he is out of minor-league options. This adds a particularly intriguing layer to the story.

San Francisco can’t simply send him down and keep him on the 40-man roster. So, if he doesn’t work out, they are going to have to expose him to waivers yet again.

Ultimately, it means he is being evaluated immediately.

The Giants had to move some things around to make this happen. In order to create a 40-man roster spot, they moved catcher Jesus Rodriguez to the 60-day injured list on Friday. Then, by sending Walker down, he got an active spot.

Clearly San Francisco wants to see what he’s got.

Giants Evaluating Their Future

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the state of mind Tony Vitello is in, the timing of all of this is also interesting.

After Thursday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Vitello spoke about opportunities and young players.

"There will be opportunities for other guys, and the smart ones will sniff that out and they'll do it," Vitello said.

Saturday’s move paints a clear picture.

The Giants aren’t just running the calendar out. They are evaluating every position and every player. There are opportunities available, but Vitello isn’t scared to move to the next one.

Kuhnel has a chance now. Walker lost one.