Giants Call Up Ryan Walker to Replace Carson Seymour in Bullpen

The San Francisco Giants are returning to a familiar reliever as they open a new series on Friday against the Chicago Cubs.

The Giants announced that they optioned pitcher Carson Seymour after Wednesday's game and on Friday they executed the corresponding move, which was to recall former closer Ryan Walker from Triple-A Sacramento.

Walker has been at Sacramento for a month after the Giants optioned him on May 10. He should be available for Friday's game. The question is whether he'll get the opportunity in a save or high leverage situation?

Ryan Walker In, Carson Seymour Out

San Francisco Giants pitcher Carson Seymour. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

When the Giants optioned Walker, he was struggling. The right-hander was 0-1 with a 6.46 ERA in 16 games. He struck out 14 and walked 10 in 15.1 innings. He had two holds, but he only converted three of his six save opportunities.

He seemed to find something while he was in Sacramento. He pitched in eight games and had a 1.93 ERA. He struck out seven, walked three and gave up just two earned runs in 9.1 innings. He converted his only save opportunity and had two holds. Notably, batters hit only .212 against him. In the Majors batters were hitting .311 against him, a career worst.

If Walker can figure out how to be a closer again, that would help the Giants’ bullpen immensely. Last season he recorded 17 saves in 24 chances and in 2024 he recorded 10 saves in 14 chances with 21 holds. San Francisco had hoped he would grab the role this season and he talked in the offseason about how he wanted the role.

Without him, the Giants have turned to Caleb Kilian, who has four saves in five chances. But San Francisco hasn’t given its bullpen many opportunities to save games, as the entire staff has saved 13 of 21 opportunities.

Seymour started the season at Sacramento after failing to make the opening-day roster. San Francisco called him up on June 5 and he pitched in two games in relief. He threw 4.1 innings, giving up 11 hits and seven earned runs as he struck out two and walked two. He returns to the River Cats with a 14.54 ERA and no record.

He was much more effective in Sacramento before the call-up, though he pitched in mostly a starting role. He was 3-2 with a 4.04 ERA in 11 games (nine starts), with 42 strikeouts and 17 walks in 49 innings. Batters were hitting .250 against him.