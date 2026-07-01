Giants Move Matt Chapman to Injured List with Abdominal Strain

The San Francisco Giants wasted no time moving third baseman Matt Chapman to the injured list after an abdominal strain.

The team announced they were moving him to the 10-day injured list after he suffered the injury in Tuesday’s game. To replace him, San Francisco moved Christian Koss to the active roster. He’s been with the team the last two days as they’ve mulled moving shortstop Willy Adames to the IL.

Adames was not in Wednesday’s lineup but he is not yet on the IL. Casey Schmitt was playing third base while Koss was playing shortstop for Adames.

What Losing Matt Chapman Means for Giants

San Francisco Giants infielder Matt Chapman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chapman is one of the best defensive third basemen in baseball. The veteran has won five Gold Gloves and two Platinum Gloves at the position. He last won a Gold Glove in 2024, his first season with the Giants.

He’s also put together a solid offensive season, his third with the franchise. He’s slashed .235/.324/.368 with seven home runs and 42 RBI in 84 games. In each of his last two seasons he’s hit at least 21 home runs and driven in at least 61 RBI. He’s hit 20 or more home runs in six seasons, as he’s played for the Athletics (2017-21) and the Toronto Blue Jays (2022-23).

Chapman signed a one-year deal with San Francisco in 2024 and then signed a six-year, $151 million deal to remain with the Giants through 2030.

Schmitt has been moving around the diamond for San Francisco this season and he’s having his best offensive season since he joined the Majors in 2023. He entered Wednesday’s action with a slash of .283/.308/.497 with 16 home runs and 43 RBI. His run production is already a career high.

Schmitt has played games at first base, second base, third base, shortstop and left field. He played in the outfield most of the past month due to the injury of Heliot Ramos, who returned from the injured list earlier this week.

Koss made his MLB debut last year and slashed .264/.309/.368 with three home runs and 23 RBI. He made the opening day roster but was optioned back to Triple-A Sacramento on May 15. He went on the Triple-A injured list on May 26 and spent a month there before he started a rehab assignment in Arizona on June 24.

In 10 MLB games he’s slashed .071/.133/.143. He has played games at both second base and shortstop.