Japanese Sinkerballer Could Be Answer to Giants Pitching Woes

The Giants need pitching. And a whole lot of it.

Outside of Logan Webb and most likely Landen Roupp, the pitching staff is wide open in terms of who Buster Posey puts on the 26-man roster to start the 2027 season. Despite the down year, Webb is a known quantity for the Giants, but beyond him there are a lot of questions for a pitching staff that ranked 27th in baseball last season.

While the Giants expect to be in on the top pitching names in free agency, one surprise candidate has emerged from across the Pacific Ocean.

In his joint free agency prediction article with Nicholas Selbe, Will Laws of Sports Illustrated predicts the Giants to give a three-year, $36 million contract to Kaima Taira of the Seibu Lions in Japan. Obviously, there are significant risks to signing someone out of Japan with no Major League experience, but Taira's NPB numbers speak for themselves and his arsenal and experience give no reason for the Giants not to be interested.

The Good

Despite the negatives in Taira's profile, he has a lot of fantastic attributes that would help the Giants pitching staff in major ways. The stats speak for themselves. In 2026, Taira pitched to a 1.36 ERA in 146 innings with 141 strikeouts. Those numbers alone should pique the Giants interest.

His "nerd" stats paint an even better picture. Taira's fastball sits in the mid-90s but can touch triple digits to go along with a devastating sinker and a variety of other pitches, common amongst Japanese players. The biggest differentiator for Taira, however, is where he releases the ball. He has a release height of just 4.9 feet (lower than 97% of MLB pitchers) and gets extension of up to 6.8 feet from a low arm slot, meaning his already quick fastball gets to hitters even quicker.

All these numbers are great and should be more than enough for the Giants. Taira's experience and flexibility may push him over the top. Before becoming the elite starter he was last year, Taira spent many years in Seibu's bullpen where he racked up 31 saves in 2025 and never had an ERA over 2.40. While the Giants should target him as a starter, their bullpen also needs substantial upgrades, so Taira's ability to be a late-game shut down guy if he doesn't work out as a starter is all the more reason to give him the $12 million a year Laws predicted.

The Bad

Taira would no-doubt improve the Giants pitching staff, whether as a starter or reliever, but he doesn't come without risks. There's obviously the Japan factor. His numbers were outstanding for Seibu but MLB is a major step up in competition from NPB and who knows how Taira would respond. Many pitchers have made the transition seamlessly, but we saw what happened with Tatsuya Imai and the Astros last season. There's always a risk.

The biggest issue that may make the Giants balk is Taira's struggles with limiting free passes. Throughout his time in Japan, Taira has pretty consistently had a walks-per-nine rate starting with a 2 and has many times been above 3. For a team that was sixth-worst in baseball at allowing walks last season, the Giants might not want to add another walk prone pitcher into the mix.

Now the elephant in the room. Kaima Taira's body. At just 5-8 and 209 pounds, Taira has a body-type that is uncommon for the dominant starting pitchers of today's era. Another short pitcher, Marcus Stroman, has had a successful career, but he isn't close to 200 pounds. There is a lot to like about Taira, but if you're the Giants, you can't overlook a body-type that may not translate to Major League Baseball.

Kaima Taira should be on the Giants free agency wishlist. His arsenal fits perfectly at Oracle Park, his release point is something almost entirely unseen in MLB, and he has the ability to start and come out of the bullpen. But, there are shortcomings that can't go unnoticed.