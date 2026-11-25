The San Francisco Giants have been active this offseason but haven't made their first significant free-agent signing for next season, and they're running out of time. The current Collective Bargaining Agreement is set to expire on Dec. 1, 2026, and it doesn't look like there will be an agreement before then.

Once the lockout happens, no business will be allowed until a new Collective Bargaining Agreement is in place. That doesn't stop the Giants from signing free agents between now and the end of the month.

President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey has been active in the trade market, but according to Jon Morosi, he and the rest of the front office in San Francisco have interest in two veteran starting pitchers.

Giants Interested in Boyd, Pivetta

San Francisco Giants hat and glove on the ledge of the dugout. Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joining MLB Network, Morosi believes former All-Star Matthew Boyd and Nick Pivetta would be strong fits for the Giants' rotation.

"When you look at their (Giants) rotation, they need help," Morosi said. "Specifically, I think, from the left side. Whether it's Boyd or they go a little bit higher in terms of price point... Pivetta not getting the option extended to him was a little bit of a surprise for people in the industry by the Padres."

“The Giants would do well to get either one and I'm told the Giants have interest in both…”

FanGraphs projects the following starting rotation for the Giants next season with the current players on the roster:

Logan Webb

Landen Roupp

Adrian Houser

Anthony Molina

Matt Wilkinson

Replacing Molina and Wilkinson with Boyd and Pivetta immediately makes the rotation perform better. Molina performed well when he came over from the Atlanta Braves and could slide in when needed. Wilkinson is still a question mark, as Tony Vitello and Posey will decide his role next season.

Over the last two seasons, here's how Boyd and Pivetta have fared.

Boyd

Starts: 53

ERA: 3.50

Innings: 306.1

K/9: 7.3

WHIP: 1.14

Pivetta

Starts: 39

ERA: 2.87

Innings: 216.1

K/9: 9.7

WHIP: 0.99

Signing Pivetta, keeping him in the NL West, could give San Francisco the edge over the Padres when he makes his return to Petco Park. By signing Boyd, you get a left-handed pitcher to replace the role Robbie Ray filled last season.

If the Giants can pull off one-year deals with both players, and say they don't perform well again in 2027, both veterans would easily attract other franchises at the trade deadline, which would only benefit Posey and his reconstruction of the farm system.