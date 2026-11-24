When Buster Posey hired Tony Vitello from the University of Tennessee to manage the Giants in 2026, there were mixed reviews. Posey was applauded for going out of the box to hire a successful college manager, something never seen before in Major League Baseball.

Critics were quick to point out that, while a National Champion, Vitello had no Major League coaching experience of any kind, and it would be difficult for him to adjust to the egos of professional players.

The results last season favored the critics. The Giants had one of their worst seasons in franchise history, and Vitello came off more as a friend to the players than as an authority figure. While the roster construction drew criticism, Vitello was blamed for his handling of certain game situations and for not getting the most out of his many talented hitters. Year two is a test for the young manager, and it seems Vitello is going to make a change.

In a podcast interview with former Giant Jeremy Affeldt, Vitello hinted that in his first year, the team didn't have a "clear vision" of the results they were trying to achieve, but that 2027 will be different, especially with new offensive coordinator James Rowson.

New Giants offensive coordinator James Rowson expects to play a big role on 2027 coaching staff Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Accountability is about us giving the guys a clear vision," Vitello said. "What are you doing day-to-day is what really is important. That's kind of a mindset of what we're trying to do is actually trying to touch home plate and score runs. I think having a clear vision on offense and some other areas is who we are and what we want to do, instead of just going out and playing."

Criticisms of Vitello were valid, especially regarding his handling of Matt Chapman and Willy Adames, who seemed focused on themselves rather than the team as a whole. Vitello admits that he and his staff didn't know how to approach the veterans, but they have a better understanding of them heading into next season.

"A lot of us kinda were on our heels as a staff in letting our guys go out and go play," said Vitello. "As accomplished as some of these dudes [are], even those guys want and need direction, and I think there just needs to be more of it next year."

The Giants don’t need a dictator.



Tony Vitello wants a more defined vision for how the team plays and what it’s trying to accomplish.



Full episode: https://t.co/OxsI6HnAXI pic.twitter.com/43sFfaerwr — Splash Hit Territory (@SplashHitPod) November 23, 2026

The Giants were bad in 2026. Roster construction was a big part of it, but Vitello knows that he could've done more in his first year. With much the same staff, plus Rowson, Vitello understands what needs to be done for his team to be competitive in 2027, and Giants fans should be optimistic after hearing his outlook.