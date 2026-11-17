The San Francisco Giants need a starter they can count on every fifth day. Nick Pivetta made eight starts last season. At the three years and $45 million ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projects, the Giants should pass.

President of baseball operations Buster Posey told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic he expects Adrian Houser to join Logan Webb and Landen Roupp in the Giants’ 2027 rotation. Pavlovic reported the Giants plan to sign at least one starter and could leave the fifth spot to an internal competition. That makes the first addition’s workload especially important.

Pivetta’s September Return Left a Workload Question

San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Pivetta. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pivetta finished sixth in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2025 after posting a 2.87 ERA over 181.2 innings for the San Diego Padres. He followed with a 2.86 ERA, 42 strikeouts, and eight walks in 34.2 innings last season. After returning from the injured list in September, he posted a 1.45 ERA over four starts, each lasting five innings or fewer. He added 7.2 innings over two postseason starts.

Pivetta missed nearly five months with a right elbow flexor strain, the same type of injury that sidelined him in Boston in 2024. The Padres declined his $14 million team option for 2027. Picking it up would have given him an $18 million player option for 2028. San Diego has since expressed interest in signing him to a new deal.

The Giants Need Innings From Their First Signing

San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Wilkinson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Francisco traded Robbie Ray and Tyler Mahle at the deadline, and four young Giants starters are recovering from Tommy John surgery. Houser is coming off a right flexor strain of his own. If Pivetta misses significant time, San Francisco could need two starters from a group that includes Matt Wilkinson and Yunior Marte. Short outings would also put more work on a bullpen the Giants have identified as an offseason priority.

Nick Martinez offers a better fit for that first signing. He threw 180 innings over 31 starts for Tampa Bay in 2026, posting a 3.10 ERA and walking 26 batters. Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly projected Martinez at two years and $36 million. At those estimates, Martinez would cost $3 million more per season and $9 million less overall, with San Francisco committing to one fewer guaranteed year.

A short deal for Pivetta could work after the Giants land a starter who can handle a full season. Three guaranteed years would carry the workload risk through Pivetta’s age-36 season and leave San Francisco with less flexibility to add another arm if it needs one.