Giants Reveal What’s Next for Top Prospect Jackson Flora

The San Francisco Giants' approach to their future began once they sold assets at the MLB Trade Deadline. What some might forget from earlier this season, President of Baseball Operations had a very successful 2026 MLB Draft, bringing in several young players ready to help the organization improve.

With the fourth overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, the Giants selected right-handed pitcher Jackson Flora out of UC Santa Barbara. Flora highlighted a pitcher-heavy draft class and holds the clearest path to Major League Baseball, entering the minor leagues at 21.

It didn't take long for San Francisco to put Flora to work, sending him to Low-A to make his first professional outing. He took the mound for one inning, throwing 28 pitches, allowing one hit, one walk, and striking out two.

The outing was impressive enough for the organization, as they recently made a decision that might positively impact Flora going into the 2027 campaign.

Flora Jumps to Double-A

San Francisco Giants first-round draft pick Jackson Flora meets with the media before the Giants take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As reported by Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Giants have decided to move Flora to the Double-A squad. The reasoning behind the move is that San Francisco wanted to see Flora make another start before the end of 2026, and with Richmond set to compete in the playoffs, the schedule is a better fit for that than San Jose's.

While the move could be temporary, Flora can't go into his next few starts with that mindset. The front office doesn't make moves just willy-nilly, and from what Flora displayed at UC Santa Barbara, he's in a position where his path to the majors could be quicker than some may expect.

In 16 games with UC Santa Barbara, Flora pitched 102 innings and held a 1.06 ERA, striking out 133 in dominant fashion. He went undefeated in the win-loss column, going 12-0 in decisions.

With how desperate the Giants' major league roster is for starting pitching or pitching as a whole, getting Flora acclimated to a higher level sooner rather than later only helps his development. If he struggles, Posey and his colleagues can't keep him there if it's not good for his development, especially mentally.

Depending on how things fall out from here on out, Giants fans shouldn't be surprised if Flora finds his way to the highest minor league level by the end of 2027, should there be baseball. Who knows, he might be one of the quicker draft pick-to-MLB prospects in quite some time.