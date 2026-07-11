Giants Select Jackson Flora with No. 4 Pick in 2026 MLB Draft

The 2026 MLB Draft is upon us, and the San Francisco Giants have the fourth overall pick. In a season where things have gone off track in terms of their record, the draft offers a glimmer of hope for the franchise to focus on future success. It presents an opportunity for the Giants to continue building a stronger team for the years ahead.

Several historic franchise players, such as current president of baseball operations Buster Posey, Matt Cain, Tim Lincecum, Madison Bumgarner, and Brandon Crawford, to name a few, all got their start through the MLB Draft, and the tradition hasn't changed.

Going into Draft Day, the Giants had the fourth-highest bonus pool allotment at $17,350,600, behind the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays, and Chicago White Sox. As the draft continues, keep an eye on which of the newest members of the San Francisco franchise gets what.

The Pick is In

General view of a San Francisco Giants logo on the sleeve. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the fourth pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, the San Francisco Giants selected right-handed pitcher Jackson Flora from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Flora joins Jason Grilli as the only other player in Giants history as the fourth overall draft pick.

MLB Pipeline’s latest Mock Draft had the Giants selecting Florida prep shortstop Jacob Lombard with the fourth pick, but ultimately, San Francisco is choosing to go with the player who can help their pitching depth.

According to Flora's prospect profile on MLB.com, the Giants are getting a pitcher with a positive upside and one who dominates on the mound.

"A solid strike-thrower who maintains his velocity, Flora might not have the same feel to pitch Bremner had, but he's more physical than his predecessor. He's posting every week for the Gauchos and has separated himself more than any college arm in the class, so he should fly off the board early in the first round," MLB.com wrote.

The pitching depth for the Giants has been lackluster, as only three crack the Top 10 in the organization's prospect rankings. As fans have seen in 2026, San Francisco doesn't have a problem with its offensive approach on the field, but the pitching has come back to bite them plenty.

Flora, 21, stands six-foot-five and is coming off a season where he posted a 1.06 ERA in 16 games started, surpassing 100 innings of work. He tossed two complete games and struck out 133 compared to 32 walks, which should only make Giants fans smile.