Giants #1 Pick Jackson Flora Set To Make First Start With San Jose This Week

It's not often that a young pitcher moves into the rotation of an A-Ball team in the same year that they're drafted. There are some exceptions, but typically, the period after signing is about drilling mechanics and fundamentals at the lowest levels of the minors. Then, they move forward in year two. But for Jackson Flora, 2027 would be too late; he's set to start for San Jose on Friday night, as the young gun makes his first stand at Single-A

The 21-year-old Flora has been promoted to the Giants' affiliate, just a few months after being selected in the first round (fourth overall) in the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft. The 6'5" right-hander, who previously pitched for UC Santa Barbara, was 12-0, with a 1.06 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 102 innings pitched in his final season with the Gauchos. He also elevated his draft status by adding the National Pitcher of the Year Award.

Jackson Flora has been assigned to the San Jose Giants (A).



The pitcher was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft out of UCSB. pic.twitter.com/lcjJOQjl1N — Milb Central (@milb_central) September 2, 2026

Flora was a prospect considered by many scouts to be the best college pitcher in this year's class. And that's apparently been evident as he's been working out at the Giants’ training complex in Phoenix. From what the organization has seen, they are ready to set him in motion right away. For such a young player with virtually no pro experience, this is a sensational sign for San Fran and the hopeful hurler.

Jackson's Journey with the Giants

Giants president Buster Posey | Credit: Eakin Howard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no doubt that Flora walks, talks, and even looks the part of a future ace pitcher, and he fits the bill for President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey's youth movement. Along those lines of talent development, much of Flora's early development must focus on adjusting his delivery on his high-velocity heater, according to his official MLB scouting analysis.

"Flora's fastball sits at 95-97 mph and touches 100 mph with some riding and running action, and it plays up because of his delivery metrics," the report states. "He throws strikes but may need to refine his fastball command and locate his kick change a little more consistently to become an ace."

However, his baseball breakdown also gives glowing reviews of Flora's athleticism and arsenal.

"Flora maintains his stuff deep into games and has room to add more strength to his 6-foot-5 frame. He uses his size and ability to create good extension and a low release height in his delivery."

While his estimated time of arrival at Oracle Park isn't scheduled to be until 2028, Flora will certainly receive a lot of attention as he auditions during Spring Training. 2027 should be about making the next progression to Double-A, and hopefully, he can finish out the latter part of the year with Sacramento. That's about as close as Flora needs to get to San Francisco for now... no matter how big a hurry he may be in.