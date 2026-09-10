2 Robbie Ray Weaknesses the Giants Must Exploit in His Return to San Francisco

The San Francisco Giants are riding high into their next home series, set to welcome their division rivals, the San Diego Padres, into Oracle Park for a three-game series. The Giants have no way of making the playoffs, but they'd love to play spoiler to one of their foes.

As fitting as it is, former Giant starting pitcher Robbie Ray will take the mound for the Padres in the series opener, marking his first time in San Francisco since being traded to San Diego at the MLB Trade Deadline.

While Ray hasn't performed as well with the Padres since the trade, he has performed well at Oracle Park this season as a member of the Giants. And while it should be a nice homecoming for a player who spent multiple years with the organization, the Giants would love nothing more than to hand him the loss and extend their winning streak.

2 Robbie Ray Weaknesses to Exploit

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) throws a pitch. Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Ray spending three seasons with the franchise, especially this season, players and coaches should know what Ray's strengths and weaknesses are. One of his biggest weaknesses gives the San Francisco offense a huge advantage right now.

Weakness 1 - The Home Run

One thing that plagued Ray's career in San Francisco was the long ball. In three seasons with the Giants, Ray averagely allowed 14.3 home runs per year, allowing 22 in 2025 and 15 in 22 starts with the Giants in 2025.

Since joining the Padres, Ray has allowed five home runs in six starts, breaking his home run allowed streak his last time on the mound in 2.1 innings. Rafael Devers has been on a tear at the plate, smashing several home runs since the trade deadline - he could add another to his season total off a familiar foe.

Weakness 2 - Endurance

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) hits a solo home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38). Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now 34-years-old, Ray has struggled to go deep into games, unlike how he was when he was winning the American League Cy Young Award. He's only notched six innings pitched twice since the trade deadline due to his ineffectiveness on the mound.

If the Giants offense can get deep into counts against their former teammate, it only bodes well for them in the long run. While San Diego has a strong bullpen, the offense might put the game out of reach with good innings against Ray.

Ray did go back-to-back starts in late June, completing eight innings, but hasn't done so since. So he does have the endurance, but not as of late, which is the important factor.