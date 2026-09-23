Giants Reveal Why Osleivis Basabe Was Pulled Late Against Twins

The San Francisco Giants have revealed why Osleivis Basabe was pulled late from Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

According to Giants manager Tony Vitello, Basabe had been dealing with hamstring tightness for several days before Tuesday’s game. The Giants decided to monitor the situation closely and err on the side of caution when the issue returned in the ninth inning.

San Francisco had several chances to score throughout the game but struggled to take advantage of them. The team created an early opportunity when Jonah Cox walked, stole second and reached third after a throwing error. However, Twins shortstop Kreidler made a quick play on Victor Bericoto’s ground ball with the infield playing in and threw Cox out at home plate.

San Francisco finally scored in the second inning. Shay Whitcomb and Scott Bandura both singled before Drew Cavanaugh brought Whitcomb home with a safety squeeze bunt.

The Giants threatened again in the seventh inning with two runners on base. Basabe lined a ball toward right field, but Keaschall made a sliding catch. Christian Koss returned to first in time to beat the throw, but Andrew Knizner, who ran from second, failed to get back to the bag after believing the ball had dropped and rolled past third base.

San Francisco again put runners in scoring position in the eighth but could not bring them home. A.J. Minter struck out Whitcomb to end the inning.

The Giants entered the ninth with another chance to make something happen. Brett Harris started the inning with a walk before Knizner reached after being hit by a pitch. Koss then bunted the runners over.

Basabe followed with a walk after the Twins lost a very close ABS challenge, loading the bases.

San Francisco Giants third baseman Osleivis Basabe (39). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cox followed with a sharp line drive toward third base. The ball hit Lee's glove, but he still recorded an out at third. The play also caused Basabe to aggravate his hamstring while running the bases.

A trainer then helped Basabe leave the field, ending his night. Bericoto struck out to end the game.

Vitello explained after the game that Basabe had quietly dealt with the hamstring tightness for several days. The Giants did not want the problem to develop into a more serious injury, so they removed him as a precaution.

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Basabe does not appear headed for the injured list. However, the Giants could give him a day or two off to allow the hamstring to settle down. The team planned to reexamine Basabe on Wednesday.

The Giants then watched Walter Jenkins hit a home run off reliever Duncan Davitt in the next inning, just after Davitt entered the game.

For now, the Giants will wait for Wednesday’s reexamination before determining whether Basabe needs additional time off. If the hamstring responds well, the team could avoid placing him on the injured list and simply give him a couple of days to recover.