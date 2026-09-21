Giants-Twins Series Preview: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Injured List

One last homestand in the San Francisco Giants can call it a season. But not before they celebrate one of their franchise's broadcasting legends.

The Giants (64-92) will host the Minnesota Twins (73-83) for a three-game series that begins on Monday at Oracle Park. After an off day on Thursday, the Giants will host their final series of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

During that series, fans and the organization will celebrate the broadcasting career of Mike Krukow, who announced his retirement from the broadcast booth earlier this year.

His longtime broadcasting partner, Duane Kuiper, is intent on being there. He announced on Sunday that he's fighting throat cancer. He will miss broadcasting Tuesday's game for treatment, but he'll be in the booth this weekend along with his partner to celebrate his retirement.

Given how poorly the season has turned out for the Giants, celebrating Krukow’s career is the centerpiece of the week. San Francisco put a few more players on the injured list this weekend and it would be easier to tell you who's healthy than who's not.

As for the Twins, they will see their playoff hopes extinguished in the next day or two as they have fallen out of the AL wild card race.

Here is a preview of the series, with the pitching probables and the injured list.

Minnesota Twins at San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants center fielder Drew Gilbert. Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Monday: 6:45 p.m. — TV: Giants: NBC Sports Bay Area; Twins: Twins.TV

Tuesday: 6:25 p.m. — TV: Giants: NBC Sports Bay Area; Twins: Twins.TV

Wednesday: 12:45 p.m. — TV: Giants: NBC Sports Bay Area; Twins: Twins.TV

Radio: Giants: KNBR 680, 1510 AM - KSFN; Twins: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy App

Probable Pitchers

Monday: Giants RHP Blade Tidwell (1-2, 4.56) vs. Twins RHP Zebby Matthews (9-10, 4.74)

Tuesday: Giants RHP Anthony Molina (3-1, 4.18) vs. Twins RHP Taj Bradley (11-6, 3.81)

Wednesday: Giants LHP Cesar Perdomo (0-1, 3.72) vs. Twins TBD

Giants Injuries

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames. Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10-Day Injured List: SS Marcelo Mayer (bone stress reaction, left ulna), SS Willy Adames (moderate left elbow sprain), INF Nate Furman (right oblique strain),

15-Day Injured List: RHP JT Brubaker (bruised ribs), LHP Reiver Sanmartin (right oblique strain), RHP Logan Webb (right middle finger blister)

60-Day Injured List: 1B Rafael Devers (core muscle injury), LHP Carson Whisenhunt (left elbow sprain), RHP Jose Butto (right arm surgery), C/INF Jesus Rodriguez (right elbow neuritis), RHP Keaton Winn (right elbow neuritis), RHP Adrian Houser (right flexor strain), LHP Matt Gage (left elbow strain), INF Casey Schmitt (left knee meniscus tear), RHP Joel Peguero (left hamstring strain), OF Harrison Bader (left plantar fasciitis), C Daniel Susac (left knee patella fracture), 3B Matt Chapman (abdominal strain), RHP Trevor McDonald (moderate right UCL sprain), RHP Hayden Birdsong (grade 2 right forearm/UCL sprain), RHP Randy Rodriguez (right elbow sprain), RHP Rowan Wick (Tommy John surgery).