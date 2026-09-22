Bo Davidson, Marcelo Mayer Help Giants Make MLB History

The San Francisco Giants are electing to play for fun down the stretch of the 2026 campaign, already well out of the playoff race. Going into next season, the Giants will have plenty to decide, as several players have made their MLB debuts this season, trying to force the youth movement.

On Monday night at Oracle Park, San Francisco activated both Bo Davidson and Marcelo Mayer after placing both Bryce Eldridge and Jung Hoo Lee on the injured list. Davidson, the organization's No. 8 prospect and Mayer, the former first-round pick by the Boston Red Sox, helped the franchise climb the ranks of MLB history.

Giants Make MLB History

San Francisco Giants second baseman Jonah Cox (53) and shortstop Christian Koss (50) and center fielder Drew Gilbert (0) and right fielder Bo Davidson (94) and left fielder Scott Bandura (91) celebrate after the game. Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area on X (formerly Twitter), with the debut of Davidson and the organizational debut of Mayer, the Giants became the fourth team in MLB history to use at least 70 players in a season. They're one away from tying the 2025 Braves for the record.

This number includes players who have donned the uniform for one game and players who are close to competing in it today. Davidson made the most of his MLB debut, collecting a single and scoring a run, whereas Mayer didn't get so lucky, striking out four times in the series opener.

With less than one week left in the regular season, the Giants might not have another player to add to the roster to tie the Atlanta Braves' record of 71 players played in one season. If the front office wants ownership of that MLB record, their priorities aren't straight, given that the 2025 Braves finished below .500 last season.

While Mayer once held a top prospect tag on his name, the Giants are hoping for better from the young infielder. With injuries and a lack of great numbers at the plate, Mayer doesn't have a clear path to play for the franchise next season, with many prospects wanting a spot themselves.

The current Giants have a chance to hold a .500 record or better when playing at Oracle Park this season, so long as they win more than they lose between now and the final series of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Their road record? 28-53.

Davidson, Mayer, and company will likely get reps again against the Twins in game two of the series, as manager Tony Vitello will send Anthony Molina to the mound.