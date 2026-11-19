The San Francisco Giants need a closer, but their search should begin with a call to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Trading for Luke Weaver at the right price would make more sense than signing Raisel Iglesias at his projected cost.

San Francisco’s offseason pitching priorities include a starter, a closer, and a left-handed reliever. A less expensive ninth-inning solution could help president of baseball operations Buster Posey address all three needs.

Here is an original trade proposal: The Giants send outfielder Victor Bericoto and right-hander Dylan Smith to Pittsburgh for Weaver and $6 million. Those players and cash terms represent this writer’s suggested offer.

Weaver Offers Similar Production at a Lower Cash Cost

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Luke Weaver. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iglesias remained effective for the Atlanta Braves in 2026, recording a 2.55 ERA, 34 saves, and a 1.08 WHIP over 60 innings. His established ninth-inning record makes him a straightforward fit, although he turns 37 in January.

In a Nov. 9 review of the relief market, SI’s Michael McDermott cited a FanGraphs median crowd-sourced projection of one year and $14 million for Iglesias. That figure is a market projection, not a reported offer or asking price.

Weaver, 33, finished with a 2.69 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, and 65 strikeouts against 16 walks in 60.1 innings between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh. His ability to limit baserunners gives the Giants a credible candidate to move from setup work into closing.

The difference is the cash obligation. Weaver has an $11 million salary for 2027, his final season before free agency, but New York is paying Pittsburgh $6 million.

This proposal requires Pittsburgh to pass that entire subsidy to San Francisco. The Giants’ net salary cost would become $5 million, saving $9 million against Iglesias’ projected guarantee. Both routes would provide one season of control under those assumptions.

Pittsburgh Would Need Talent Worth Giving Up Weaver

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Luke Weaver. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates have a need for more right-handed power, while Mason Montgomery already handles closing duties. That creates a reason to discuss exchanging a veteran setup reliever for an inexpensive hitter and a controllable bullpen replacement.

Bericoto hit .241/.267/.420 with five home runs in 41 Major League games. His right-handed bat gives him a distinct roster role, but his on-base percentage makes him a developmental bet. Pittsburgh would be acquiring potential power rather than a proven answer against lefties.

Smith posted a 3.86 ERA with 45 strikeouts and 22 walks in 39.2 innings. He could compete for relief work immediately, with years of club control remaining, although his command needs improvement.

The cost would matter to San Francisco, too. Moving Bericoto would reduce its right-handed outfield options, and trading Smith would surrender inexpensive bullpen depth for a pitcher who could leave after 2027.

There are reasons Pittsburgh could decline. Weaver is affordable, and an 82-win club trying to contend could prefer keeping him. Iglesias also offers much greater closing experience: Weaver recorded one save in 2026 and had a 4.96 ERA over his final 16⅓ innings with Pittsburgh.

Those concerns should limit the Giants’ offer. If Pittsburgh demands a premium prospect or retains much of the subsidy, San Francisco should revisit free agency. At the proposed terms, Weaver would offer a younger late-inning option while leaving more money available to strengthen the rotation.