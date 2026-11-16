Giants Should Trust Casey Schmitt Instead of Signing Another Second Baseman

The San Francisco Giants should go into spring training with Casey Schmitt atop their second-base depth chart. He hit .271/.301/.483 with 21 home runs in 98 games last season. The Giants can keep that right-handed power in the lineup at an arbitration salary while they look for starting pitching and late-inning help.

Second base opened when San Francisco traded Luis Arraez to the Philadelphia Phillies. Schmitt missed the final two months after surgery to repair a torn left meniscus.

Schmitt Has Earned the First Chance at Second Base

San Francisco Giants infielder Casey Schmitt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schmitt’s barrel rate rose from 9.0% to 12.3%, according to Baseball Savant, and his strikeout rate dropped from 23.9% to 19.8%. His 2.7% walk rate leaves him little cushion if the extra-base hits dry up, especially with pitchers able to get him to chase more than a third of the pitches he sees outside the strike zone.

Schmitt started 49 games at second base in 2025 and five last season. Statcast had him three outs below average there in 2025. The Giants should give him regular work at second in spring training to see how he moves laterally and turns double plays after surgery.

What the Giants Would Pay for a Veteran

Former Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gleyber Torres would give the Giants a more patient hitter. He posted a .364 on-base percentage with Detroit in 2026, though he slugged .363 and hit eight home runs. Arraez hit .310/.345/.419 with six homers between San Francisco and Philadelphia, and his improved defense at second base gives him a stronger case than his power numbers alone suggest.

Just Baseball projects Schmitt for $2.05 million in arbitration. FanGraphs’ Ben Clemens estimates two years and $28 million for Torres and two years and $38 million for Arraez. San Francisco could sign either veteran and shift Schmitt to left field, where he started 29 games last year. Either signing would add a multiyear commitment on top of Schmitt’s salary and leave fewer starts for young outfielders such as Bo Davidson.

Marcelo Mayer started 39 games at second base for Boston last season, though he hit .209/.275/.295 between the two clubs. If Schmitt opens the season at second, Mayer should play there regularly in Triple-A Sacramento and show he can reach base often enough to take over.

If Schmitt struggles to get to routine grounders in camp, the Giants should reconsider the Opening Day assignment. During the season, a sustained drop in his barrel rate with walks still scarce would give Mayer an opening. A one-year deal for a veteran makes sense if Schmitt falters and Mayer still needs regular at-bats in the minors.