Has Carson Whisenhunt Become the Pitcher the Giants have been Waiting For?

The San Francisco Giants have long envisioned burgeoning young left-hander Carson Whisenhunt as a promising pitcher who has the potential to be a leader and innings eater in their rotation.

In a best-case scenario, the team likely saw him as a fourth or fifth starter who could hover around the .500 mark.

Whisenhunt, 25, has been with the 'Frisco franchise since 2022, when the organization drafted him in the second round of the MLB Draft (65th overall). However, he's been throwing like a first-rounder as of late, and he continued his progression when he picked up the win in the Giants' 8-2 victory over the last-place Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

In that outing, he went 5.2 innings giving up three hits, two earned runs and four walks with four strikeouts.

Did Carson Whisenhunt do enough in tonight's win to remain in the Giants' rotation? (via @MWagaman)https://t.co/Uq9a1dRrCP — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 10, 2026

The youngster is now 2-0 in two starts with the big club after being called up on May 18. He's also logged a solid 3.38 ERA, with six strikeouts and six walks over 10.2 innings pitched on the 2026 campaign.

Whisenhunt Has Arrived in 2026

Whisenhunt (88) pitches against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While that may be a small sample size, to Carson Whisenhunt, it means the world. He's part of an established group of fresh faces that should help 'Frisco be resurrected. After getting the 'W', he discussed his performance and what he's been working on.

“Felt comfortable, felt confident. But a little rushed, just trying to do a little too much I think,” Whisenhunt said. “The first two innings felt really good. [The] third inning’s when I felt it.

“Then going back out in the fourth I felt like I slowed it back down and everything was fine after that. It’s just a little bit going on.”

“Just trying to do whatever I can to stay but also give the team a chance to win, that’s the biggest thing,” Whisenhunt said,. “Obviously don’t know what’s going to come from tonight’s outing, if I’m going to stay or not, but hopefully I do. Just building off what I’ve done the past few times I’ve had a chance to come up here.”

If we base in the belief that Carson Whisennhunt has finally emerged - after nearly five seasons in the minors. And if his outing vs. the Rockies is a sign of things to come? Then, he's defintely been worth the wait.

Whether or not he gets to stay in San Francisco or has to pack his bag and head back to Sacramento, only time will tell, but he made a good case for getting another chance.