Giants Lineup: Playing for Bragging Rights Against Colorado Rockies

The bottom of the NL West right now is cluttered with a pair of 38-loss ballclubs, the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies. Right now, the Rockies hold the dishonor of the No.5 spot, only because they have lost a pair more games.

Now, the two are geared to face off in the last series before the All-Star Break officially kicks off. So, things could even out more when the weekend comes around if the Rockies take this one, or the Giants can play with some fire and take down this young squad.

Colorado has never been known for their pitching, but Ryan Feltner is one of the better arms that their rotation has to offer, with a 3.23 ERA in his last seven starts to complement a 1.08 WHIP.

Giants 7/9



H. Ramos RF

L. Arraez 2B

C. Schmitt 3B

R. Devers DH

W. Adames SS

B. Eldridge 1B

V. Bericoto LF

D. Gilbert CF

D. Cavanaugh C



C. Whisenhunt SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 9, 2026

More importantly, though, it could easily come down to the starting pitchers, because the Rockies' offense is red-hot and very good, which doesn't complement well with the first two starts from both Giants' pitchers in their last series.

Both games on Tuesday and Wednesday got away from them in a hurry, so stagnant as this offense may be, nobody has a chance to come back from a five-to eight-run deficit right out of the chute.

Thursday evening against the Rockies will be lefty Carson Whisenhunt, who is making his second start of the season. Wisehunt allowed a lot of contact, but the damage was limited to two earned runs in five innings.

Giants Mix-Up Starters With Feltner Pitching

Giants designated hitter Bryce Eldridge against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is always nice to see a righty out on the hill, as the Giants are not in short supply of left-handed batters. So, their lineup can stay the same. After falling victim to a near no-hitter on Wednesday, they did swap it up a little bit.

RF Heliot Ramos 2B Luis Arraez 3B Casey Schmitt DH Rafael Devers SS Willy Adames 1B Bryce Eldridge LF Victor Bericoto CF Drew Gilbert C Drew Cavanaugh

Jung Hoo Lee as well as Eric Haase are both going to be coming off of the bench for the series opener but with Hoo-Lee hitting under .175 in the last week, it wasn't shocking to see him moved to the dugout.

Sometimes when a player is struggling so much, they will sit until the break, and it wouldn't be too far-fetched to see that here.

When this is all said and done, San Francisco could either be in the sole position of last place or finally crack the 40-win threshold, as they are still one of four teams yet to do so. But they could be next.