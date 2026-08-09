How to Watch Giants Star Prospects Josuar Gonzalez, Luis Hernandez on Sunday

It’s not always easy to see the top prospects for any organization especially if one is not living near that affiliate.

For instance, the past few weeks fans in San Jose have enjoyed watching the San Francisco Giants’ top two prospects — Josuar Gonzalez and Luis Hernández — after they were promoted there from the Arizona Fall League.

On Sunday, Giants fans who want to see what all the fuss is about just need to fire up a live stream.

Watch Giants Prospects on Live Stream

Major League Baseball has a deal with Bally Sports to stream minor league baseball games for free on its app. Fans can also purchase an MLB+ subscription, which comes with access to all minor league games live and on demand.

But on Sunday Giants fans don’t need that. The San Jose game will be streamed on the MLB Pipeline and MiLB.com home pages because that game will be their “game of the day” as the Class-A affiliate hosts Stockton at 5 p.m. pacific time.

It’s the perfect opportunity for Giants fans to get a good look at Gonzalez and Hernández, who are the No. 1 and No. 2 prospects in the organization, per MLB Pipeline. They’re also among the Top 100 prospects in baseball.

The 18-year-old Gonzalez is a switch-hitting shortstop who was considered by MLB Pipeline to be the best position player available in the 2025 international free-agent class. The Giants snapped him up for nearly $3 million out of the Dominican Republic. San Francisco kept him in the Dominican League last summer and then brought him stateside this year. After playing in the Arizona Complex League, he was promoted to San Jose on July 24.

Combined he’s slashed .338/.445/.526 with four home runs and 34 RBI.

San Francisco’s investment in Hernández is even bigger. Signed in January out of Venezuela, he was considered the top overall international prospect and commanded a $4.997 million bonus. The 17-year-old worked with former Major League players in his home country and had already played in the Venezuelan Major League, so the Giants had him bypass the Dominican and come to the ACL this year.

He’s made the move look smart. He’s slashed a combined .278/.362/.502 with eight home runs and 51 RBI. He was promoted to San Jose alongside Gonzalez.

It’s not uncommon for prospects to be promoted to a Class-A affiliate after the ACL season ends. But these aren’t common prospects. And on Sunday, everyone gets a chance to see why.