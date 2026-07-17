If Giants Return to Glory, Then Kyle Haines Will Be Unsung MVP

Much has been made regarding the seemingly loaded San Francisco Giants farm system right now. The organization has done a good job stocking up on potential phenoms like Josuar Gonzales and Dakota Jordan, and position players clearly dominate the top of the team's list of big-league hopefuls.

Right now, the club's top five prospects have the potential to lead the next Bay Area renaissance, and they're young. Many of the team's biggest minor league names are 20 years old or younger. And with their Top 10 list dominated by guys who are natural shortstops, it will be interesting to see how it all shakes out.

One thing is certain: The man who will have guided them to the next level has a lot to work with. Kyle Haines, the Giants' senior director of player development, knows that it's his job to smooth out the wrinkles, so his players can be smooth as silk in San Francisco. When they receive their opening ovation at Oracle Park? That's when we'll see just how good they (and Haines) really are.

It's in Haines' Hands Right Now

San Francisco Giants equipment bags | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Haines was originally hired by the Giants in 2015 and was promoted to Senior Director of Player Development in 2002. He was selected by San Francisco in the 31st round of the 2004 draft and played 10 minor league seasons, including five within the Giants organization.

"I'm very excited and thankful for the opportunity to contribute to the Giants' ongoing strategy and development of players," Haines said to MiLB.com at the time of his hiring in 2019. At the time he was the manager of the Giants' Double-A Richmond affiliate.

Little did Haines know that he would have a historically big responsibility less than a decade later. The firing of former president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi elevated his profile in the organization after the hiring of Buster Posey to replace Zaidi.

The team's minor-league moves in recent months are an indicator that Haines is helping to put the right pieces in place for a rebirth in San Francisco, though it will take some time for those moves to bear fruit.

After a season like this one, this group of prospect talent can one day fill up the scoreboard and make the team contenders again. And if they actually go so far as to return a World Series title to San Francisco? Then Haines — who the Giants selected in the 31st round in 2004 and never cracked the Majors in 10 minor league seasons — should be immortalized forever in the Golden Gate City.