Giants Expect to Host 2028 MLB All-Star Game, MLB Yet to Make Announcement

Now that the 2026 All-Star Game is in the books, it will be time for the San Francisco Giants to get back to the business of baseball. Sure, it's been a terrific week of festivities, highlighted by the dramatic victory in the Home Run Derby by the St. Louis Cardinals Jordan Walker and the American League's 4-0 victory over the NL. But now, the Golden Gate Nine still have a little over two more months of work to put in.

While Tony Vitello and his team will have little time to rest, Major League Baseball has been taking things slow. The Giants are fully expected to be named the hosts of the 2028 MLB All-Star Game, which is due. The last time the Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Game was in San Francisco was in 2007.

The 2028 Mid-Summer Classic is tentatively scheduled to take place on July 11, 2028, but that could be subject to change.

However, as of July 15, 2026... Major League Baseball has not officially announced the location yet.

Is Oracle Park hosting the 2028 MLB All-Star Game?



It's unclear after conflicting comments from commissioner Rob Manfred and MLBPA exec Bruce Meyer 🤨https://t.co/a4HwtcIFHR — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 15, 2026

That had some San Fran fans scratching their head, wondering when the cat was going to finally be let out of the bag. Still, Commissioner Rob Manfred, fresh off garbling players' names at this year's Draft, hasn't pulled the trigger yet.

However, despite any possible concerns, it's believed it's NOT because the league is reconsidering; there are some logistics involved, regarding a major event happening at the same time. One that only arrives every four years and hasn't been here in the States in 20 years, and hasn't been here since the famous (or infamous) Games in Atlanta.

LA Olympics an Issue for MLB

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles will feature Major League players once again, which the league is sorting out for that summer's schedule. Essentially, baseball will take a backseat to the world's gathering of athletes. That's mostly where the holdup has been. At least, according to MLB.

The strategy right now is for the league to extend the All-Star break to 11 days to accommodate Olympic baseball taking place concurrently at Dodger Stadium. In this scenario, the All-Star Game would take place at Oracle Park with just a handful of days before the Olympic Games begin.

So, San Fran followers should still be awaiting their turn to see the All-Stars again, rather than it being relocated. At least, for now. The word is that everything should be worked out smoothly and in a way that's fair to all parties. Hopefully for baseball fans in the Bay Area, it all drives forward as planned, with no more potholes from here.