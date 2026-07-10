One Position the SF Giants Have Failed to Develop — and Why the Draft Matters

While the MLB Draft functions much differently than other professional sports, it does not change the significance it has on the development of the team. Simply put, the draft is important.

The San Francisco Giants are just days away from having two first-round draft selections in their hands, and what they do with those will be interesting.

Over the years, San Francisco has developed plenty of quality players through their farm system.

Logan Webb is the ace of the team. Patrick Bailey developed into one of the league’s better catchers. The Giants have also produced infielders and pitchers who have either reached MLB status or are close to it.

The one position that this team struggles to develop? Outfielders. More specifically, corner outfielders who have power at the plate.

That weakness is one reason the MLB Draft matters so much this year.

Heliot Ramos Is the Exception

San Francisco Giants right fielder Heliot Ramos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, here is a story of where the Giants got it right. Heliot Ramos was drafted in the first round of the 2017 draft. After spending several years developing, Ramos finally became an everyday player for San Francisco in 2024.

The problem is that Ramos has been more of the exception than the rule, and there still isn’t a strong pipeline backing him up. Dakota Jordan is the top-ranked outfielder in the Giants pipeline, and he isn’t expected in the majors until 2028. His speed and ability will likely land him in center.

Bo Davidson is just behind him and is a legitimate prospect, but he is looking like he will end up in center field.

As an organization, the Giants have spent years filling outfield spots through free agency, trades and international signings rather than through the farm system.

Jung Hoo Lee was signed out of Korea. Mike Yastrzemski came from the Orioles. Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger and Jorge Soler were all brought in from outside.

Certainly it doesn’t mean that using those avenues is wrong, it just proves how difficult it has been for San Francisco to develop their own talent.

Draft Misses Adding Up

This also isn’t to say that the Giants haven’t tried to solve this problem.

Hunter Bishop was selected 10th overall in the 2019 draft and the team had high hopes of him becoming a middle hitter with outfield skills. To date, injuries and inconsistency have slowed his development and he just hasn’t lived up to the expectations.

Another example is Bryan Reynolds who was drafted in 2016 in the second round. Ultimately, Reynolds turned into an All-Star but that didn’t happen until he was traded to Pittsburgh.

That is the recurring issue.

Why This Draft Matters

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants have five picks on day one of the draft: 4, 29, 55, 90, 118. This gives the team a chance to address the longstanding problem and fill the weakness.

Of course, it’s not like they are immediately hurting, so they don’t have to force an outfielder as their pick if there is a better player on the board somewhere else.

Should the chance come along, though, to pick up a high-upside college bat or prep outfielder, they shouldn’t hesitate.

Needing a Pipeline

Without question, San Francisco can continue filling the voids with veterans signed to fill in short-term holes. That will solve a season problem, what it won’t do is solve the larger issue.

A pipeline of talent is essential in this sport as injuries often rule the field. The draft matters to fill that pipeline and, hopefully, produce another everyday talent.