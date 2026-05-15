It's been a rough start to the Giants' career of first-year manager Tony Vitello. His unprecedented jump from the college ranks to guide one of baseball's most storied franchises certainly drew some eyebrows. It's a stigma that continued to follow him through spring training. And that initial criticism has carried on through the early part of this season, as San Francisco has been in or near last place in the NL West as things have shaken out.

It's led people to question whether or not the club made the right decision in signing the 47-year-old, despite his success at the University of Tennessee. Vitello led the Vols to the NCAA National Championship in 2024 and had a .722 winning percentage in Knoxville. Still, that isn't enough to convince the naysayers that he will ever be Major League material.

But someone who disagrees with that negative mindset is Mike Krukow. The former Giants pitcher turned broadcaster fired back at critics of Vitello this week, as the rookie skipper has had to navigate some rough waters in 2026.

Mike Krukow explained why he believes Tony Vitello has received unfair scrutiny in his first season as Giants manager.https://t.co/rFOnYcgwg7 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 12, 2026

“First of all, there are a lot of people who are really openly rooting against this guy,” Krukow stated on KNBR's Murph & Markus show. “They want him to fail because he didn't go through the traditional channels of paying his dues.”

“The whole reason he was brought into this organization was to do what he's doing; and that's creating [an] edge if the players are not producing. You don't want your clubhouse to be perceived as being a country club, especially when you're losing.

“It can't be a comfortable place, Krukow concluded. "And I think you look for ways to bring guys in to motivate that way in that regard, and I think that's why they went and got them.”

Is Krukow correct?

Mar 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants television sportscaster Mike Krukow before the game against the New York Yankees at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While many would beg to differ with Krukow, his arguments are valid. It seems incredibly harsh to begin firing someone who has only had the opportunity to manage around 50 games in his Major League career so far. That's hardly a timetable to judge whether one is qualified for the position or not.

Then, there are the surrounding statements from the broadcaster discussing that the manager's flaws haven't been as exposed as his players' weaknesses have. This is a unit comprised of veterans who have underperformed. There's really not a lot Vitello can do from thee, save offering a bit of advice from time to time.

One final factor is that the organization has a handful of prospects who played for Vitello at UT, and keeping him around certainly bodes well for their development over the next 2-3 years.

Was it a risk to hire the Tennessee Volunteers coach to make the jump to MLB with no prior pro experience at the head of the bench? Yes, it was unprecedented for many reasons, including the potential for a huge downfall. But for now, it's way too early to determine if the risk has already outweighed the potential reward.