Logan Webb’s Bounce-Back Start Shouldn’t Be Overlooked After Giants’ Walk-Off Win

The San Francisco Giants may have blown the lead in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, but found a way to win the game outright with a walk-off infield single by Shay Whitcomb, taking game one against the Cardinals.

While the walk-off win will take center stage in the headlines Tuesday, the Giants got exactly what they had hoped for from ace Logan Webb on the mound. In his second start of September, Webb rebounded nicely for San Francisco following a two-inning performance against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept 1.

At Oracle Park, Webb returned to the mound, pitching six innings and allowing just one run, which came from a solo home run by Alec Burleson. He surrendered a total of three hits and struck out eight batters. In his first start of the month, however, Webb struggled, giving up nine runs in just two innings, walking two batters and striking out one.

Webb Deserves his Flowers

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) pitches. Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Giants' overall season won't be remembered fondly, having had high expectations entering the 2026 season, Webb continues to prove why he's the best starting pitcher on the mound for the franchise. The best example? Rebounding from difficulties.

Webb's leadership and presence on the mound have kept the Giants in games all season long, and Monday was one where Webb deserves an assist. Jason Foley might've captured the victory in the win column, but Webb was the journeyman who got them there in the first place.

"It was an incredible performance today. I haven't been here the whole year to see the beginning part of it, but I mean, the guys obviously got accolades on accolades, so I think today (Monday) was really good to see, you know, that top form that he gets into most years," Whitcomb said in his postgame interview with NBC Sports Bay Area on YouTube, following the walk-off.

After his start, Webb now holds an ERA of 4.10 in 26 starts this season. He might not be performing at a level he has in years prior, but Webb is still an elite pitcher for San Francisco. Before the year comes to an end, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Giants ace bring his ERA back into the 3.00s for the fourth straight season.

Webb now has 17 quality starts this season, tying him for eighth-best in Major League Baseball and tied for seventh in the National League.