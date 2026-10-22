The Most Glaring Roster Deficiencies Keeping the Giants From World Series Contention

The San Francisco Giants are now 11 years removed from their dynastic run at the beginning of the 2010s. As an organization, they could not be further away from that. Since their last championship in 2014, the Giants have made the postseason just twice, in 2016, losing in the NLDS to the Cubs, and in 2021, losing in the NLDS to the Dodgers.

That is just unacceptable for the standards the Giants organization should have, being once one of the premier organizations in the sport. So that begs the question of what is keeping the Giants from returning to the playoffs and back to the fall classic. The roster might be the biggest reason they have failed to reach the playoffs, though some parts could be present already, with some additions that need to be made this offseason.

Management Changes

Manager Tony Vitello (center), president of baseball operations Buster Posey (left) and general manager Zack Minasian. Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buster Posey took over as the team's president of baseball operations in September of 2024. Under Posey and his general manager Zack Minasian, the team is 146-178. In 2026, the team frankly went backward.

They hired Tony Vitello to be their manager, which could in time be an asset, but his inexperience showed at times during the season. He will be getting a second season, and the bar should be raised for him with one season under his belt.

By the time the Giants began to resemble a functioning roster, it was too late.

Glaring Roster Issues

San Francisco Giants pitcher Camilo Doval Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest issue the Giants must fix this offseason is their bullpen. They did not have a set closer, and that truly plagued them. The ninth inning was an adventure, and not the fun kind.

Adding Camilo Doval back in the mix should help if they can make adjustments to his pitches, but notable external additions must be made. Fixing up the bullpen will make the Giants an infinitely better team.

The Giants also need health to be on their side. They did not have that in 2026, and it was clear. Logan Webb seemed to be injured all season with a really down year that ended early due to injury.

The rest of the starting rotation was also not impressive. According to FanGraphs, the Giants rotation ranked 24th in all of baseball, posting a 4.48 ERA.

The offense was also an issue for most of the season. Willy Adames' and Matt Chapman's contracts are looking grim right now, though if they are fully healthy, who says they can't turn it around?

Rafael Devers finished his season on a high note, and the hope is that when the pressure is on, Devers performs as the star player on the Giants' offense. And the young kids, like Bryce Eldridge, contributing for a full season at a high level, will certainly increase the Giants' chances to return to October in 2027.