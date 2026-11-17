On Nov. 15, 2026, Major League Baseball posted on social media that long-time San Francisco Giants third baseman and three-time World Series champion Pablo Sandoval has officially announced his retirement from the game.

Although Sandoval hasn't played in the majors since 2021, the chance of him returning to a big-league club has closed. However, retirement brings back a flood of memories from his baseball career, which spanned from 2008 to 2021, primarily with the Giants organization.

As a Giant, Sandoval was a 20.8 WAR player who hit .285 with 135 home runs and 569 RBIs, earning two All-Star Game nods and finishing in the Top 20 in MVP voting in 2011 at 24. As a Giant in the postseason, the Panda hit .344 with six home runs and 20 RBIs, was named the 2012 World Series MVP, and helped San Francisco build and defend their dynasty in the early 2010s.

Former Giants Pitcher Praises Pablo

San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval reacts after a RBI single. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the more reliable pitchers in the 2000s to early 2010s was right-hander Jake Peavy. Peavy joined San Francisco late in his career, helping secure the 2014 World Series championship. But while Peavy played elsewhere, he remembers fondly how impactful Sandoval was to the game and San Francisco when he debuted.

"What I remember about him is 2008, him getting to the big leagues; this guy took San Francisco by storm," Peavy said via MLB Network on X (formerly Twitter).

"I remember when he took the league by storm in 2008, and man, before there was a lot of hoopla and showmanship, he was kicking the bat and almost walking on the grass toward you; I'll never forget it. And then, hitting balls from his head to his feet, he was like a Vladimir Guerrero senior-type guy."

Sandoval was an electric player who will be remembered fondly by the fans in San Francisco. While his 2012 World Series MVP could be looked at as the highlight of his career, he was still a beast in the 2014 World Series against the Kansas City Royals. Though he didn't hit any home runs, he hit .366 that postseason.

He was a sneaky athlete, which wasn't assumed about him by his appearance, but Peavy, his teammates, and the rest of the league soon learned not to take Sandoval lightly.

While not a Hall of Fame kind of career, his impact on the world of baseball will be remembered for generations, as he may go down with one of the best nicknames ever given.