Rafael Devers Stat Shows Giants Have Exactly the Player They Wanted

How can you not take notice of Rafael Devers? If fans have lost interest in the San Francisco Giants season, it’s understandable, but Devers is an incredible story and he’s worth watching.

He hit two more home runs on Saturday in a 9-5 win over the New York Mets. That gives him 35 homers on the year. The night before, he went 3-for-4 with a homer, two doubles and five RBI.

His recent numbers are astounding.

Over his last seven games, Devers is slashing .375/.516/.1.208. He has accumulated six home runs and 13 RBI during that same stretch.

Zoom out to the last 15 and he’s hitting .382/.485/.927 with nine homers and 21 RBI.

Sure, the recent numbers are incredible, but the fact is that if you focus only on that, you are underselling what he’s been doing for the majority of the year.

This has been going on for months.

Devers’ Hot Streak

San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through Saturday, the 29-year-old left-handed batter has 35 home runs, 34 doubles, 91 RBI, and 85 runs scored. He’s hitting .257/.338/.518 with an .856 OPS.

His career OPS is nearly identical at .855.

His full season line is being dragged down a bit by a slow April.

Baseball is Dead Podcast reported on X Devers numbers since May.

He’s played in 112 games and produced a .273/.363/.586 slash line with a .949 OPS. An impressive 33 of his 35 home runs have come since the calendar turned over to May.

Rafael Devers since May 1st:



112 Games

418 AB

.273/.363/.586/.949

33 HR

30 2B

80 RBI

157 wRC+



2nd-most homers in baseball over that stretch. Tied for the lead in 2B with Bryan Reynolds. 3rd in SLG. 3rd in wRC+. 3rd in RBI. pic.twitter.com/HK4AbrdEEC — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) September 6, 2026

Looking at the whole picture makes his recent surge more interesting. It’s not a two-week heater that is making up for an ordinary season. Devers has been a dangerous bat in the San Francisco lineup for the overwhelming majority of the season.

Lately, he’s found yet another gear.

Even looking as far back as the last 30 games, he is hitting .300/.403/.691 with 12 home runs and 29 RBI.

Giants Are Seeing the Devers They Longed For

San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The expectations surrounding Devers after the Giants acquired him from the Boston Red Sox in June of 2025. San Francisco didn’t make that trade hoping for just another bat.

The Giants needed and wanted a legitimate middle-of-the-order force for the lineup. One that could transform games and provide serious power in the batting order.

The circumstances and team that have surrounded him in 2026 haven’t, should we say, worked out. The Giants have zero chance of being seen in the postseason.

But Devers, has done his job. He looks exaclty like what the team hoped they wer acquiring and in all honestly, he probably looks better.

His 35 home runs already match his 2025 total and leave him only three shy of his career best, which he set in 2021 with 38.

He’s rewriting Giants history. His Saturday performance elevated him alongside Willie Mays and Barry Bonds as the only Giants to record at least six home runs and seven walks over a six-game span.

The historical comparisons are impressive, but Devers is a force and deserves the credit.

The fact that everything around him was falling down and he continued to produce night after night, well, that might be even more important.

A Franchise Building Block

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nothing this team does in the next few weeks will change how the 2026 San Francisco season is remembered. But Devers can change and has already impacted the story going forward.

There is confidence brewing around him.

He’s just 29 and under a long-term contract. Rather than just limping through the end of a lost season, this guy is playing ball.

There are plenty of team problems to be solved before Opening Day 2027, Devers just isn’t one of them.