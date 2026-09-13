Giants Dealt Major Blow With Rafael Devers Injury News

The San Francisco Giants recognized that their focus had shifted from the 2026 season to the 2027 season and beyond after their recent elimination from playoff contention. Unfortunately, the Giants, who have faced numerous setbacks this season, have now been dealt another blow with an injury to one of their star players.

Rafael Devers, who has been one of the best hitters in Major League Baseball since the All-Star break, holding a statline of .275 AVG, 18 HRs, 46 RBIs, .376 OBP, .611 SLG, .988 OPS, likely won't return to the Giants by the end of the season with the latest injury news.

Devers Headed to IL

San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) hits a three-run home run. Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area on X (formerly Twitter), the Giants slugger is headed to the injured list with a core muscle injury. The Giants reported that he has been managing it for most of the year, but now he’ll see a specialist, and it’s possible he'll need surgery.

As reported by the Giants' official X (formerly Twitter) account, Devers was placed on the 60-day IL, thus ending his season. The franchise has selected outfielder Scott Bandura's contract from Triple-A Sacramento, taking Devers' spot.

The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today:



• 1B/DH Rafael Devers was placed on the 60-day Injured List with a core muscle injury.

• OF Scott Bandura (#91) contract selected from Triple-A Sacramento. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 13, 2026

Pavlovic noted that it sounds very similar to Matt Chapman's injury, which put him on the shelf for the rest of the season after his surgery.

Devers ends his season having hit home runs in back-to-back games against the San Diego Padres. With how Devers has been performing at the plate, it didn't look like he had anything wrong with him. But when it comes to a core issue, it's best to handle it sooner rather than later.

If the Giants were in a playoff position, perhaps Devers would have found a way to stay on the field. But given that the season is winding down as San Francisco tries to avoid 100 losses on the season, why not send Devers home to get that checked now rather than keeping him on the field for meaningless games

Bryce Eldridge, the rookie first baseman, has emerged as the leader of the Giants' offense as the season approaches its conclusion. Alongside Devers, Eldridge has begun to develop into one of the more exciting duos in MLB this season. However, the Giants have faced significant challenges, and the odds have not been in their favor.

Giants manager Tony Vitello will get the chance to play some of his younger players in the absence of Devers and others.