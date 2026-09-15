Jung Hoo Lee Is in a Class of His Own, Plus the Latest on Rafael Devers

The San Francisco Giants roster has changed quite a bit since the beginning of the season. Going into 2026, the franchise had postseason hopes, constructing a roster mixed with veterans, players in their primes, and players getting their feet wet. Unfortunately, not much has gone the Giants' way.

Injuries have plagued this team through and through; when it's not injuries, it comes down to unsatisfactory performances. However, when you compare the current San Francisco roster look to opening day, there's legit only one remaining factor.

Jung Hoo Lee Stands Alone

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee (51) looks on. Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants' opening day lineup against the New York Yankees, which kickstarted the entire 2026 season for Major League Baseball, looked like this.

1. 2B Luis Arraez

2. 3B Matt Chapman

3. DH Rafael Devers

4. SS Willy Adames

5. RF Jung Hoo Lee

6. LF Heliot Ramos

7. 1B Casey Schmitt

8. C Patrick Bailey

9. CF Harrison Bader

This lineup had promise, at least on paper. Fast forward to September, Jung Hoo Lee is the only active player on the Giants roster from the opening day lineup, with many being either traded or going down with injuries.

It might not be that big of deal, knowing the plan the front office has for the future, which hopefully involves Lee, but the outfielder is seeing less reps on the field as the youth takes over, trying to make a name for themselves.

Speaking of injuries...

Rafael Devers Injury Update

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) watches the action from the dugout. Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In one of the latest injury news that plagued the Giants, the franchise placed Rafael Devers on the 60-day IL, ending his 2026 season due to a core injury, similar to the one that took out Matt Chapman earlier this season.

Devers was one of, if not the hottest hitters in Major League Baseball after the All-Star break, as he gave his all to San Francisco in his first full season with the franchise, despite how the record looked.

According to Justice delos Santos of Mercury News on X (formerly Twitter), Devers will undergo core surgery on Tuesday with Dr. William Meyer in Philadelphia. The team will provide a timetable after the surgery.

If it's anything like Chapman's injury timeline, Devers will likely spend the next eight to 12 weeks rehabbing. The only difference for Chapman in this situation is that he was shut down earlier in the season, so it remains up in the air whether Devers will be ready to compete at the start of 2027 (should the season commence).