Logan Webb's Third All-Star Nod Strengthens His Case Among Giants SP Greats

The San Francisco Giants might not have the record that's taking Major League Baseball by storm, but what they do have that can help them now and in the future is an ace like Logan Webb.

Webb has been great all season, with a few blunders here and there, but more often than not, he's giving the Giants the best chance to win. Coming off being named the National League Pitcher of the Month for June, Webb will be heading to Philadelphia to represent San Francisco in the 2026 All-Star Game.

Webb is the only pitcher for the franchise heading to the All-Star Game and will be joined by veteran Luis Arraez. One of those two players could see themselves traded before or at the trade deadline, but one thing is for certain: the Giants have one of their best aces in a long time in Webb.

All-Star Nod Lands Webb in Impressive Company

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) delivers a pitch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His 2026 All-Star nod is the third in his career to this point, proving that the Giants made the right decision extending Webb when they did. This year's All-Star nod has placed Webb among the best San Francisco starting pitchers in recent memory with multiple All-Star appearances.

Webb joins Matt Cain and Jason Schmidt with three All-Star achievements among Giants aces and ranks one All-Star nod behind Tim Lincecum and Madison Bumgarner for franchise aces with four or more All-Star achievements.

Those are some impressive names in the modern history of San Francisco aces, and the Giants can't continue to ignore that the rest of the rotation needs help. The early 2010's dynasty was filled up and down with dominant starting pitchers, but the current state of the team arguably has two on a good day.

National League starter Tim Lincecum of the San Francisco Giants delivers a pitch during the first inning of the 2009 All-Star Game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robbie Ray was named an All-Star in 2025 for the Giants and is a reliable second starter following Webb. The most recent starting pitchers to make the All-Star Game not named Webb or Ray were Alex Cobb in 2023 and Carlos Rodon in 2022, further proving that San Francisco needs some help rotationally.

What's been the biggest blunder for the Giants this season has been their bullpen. Multiple times this season, Webb has gone late into games with the lead or at least keeping San Francisco in the game before the bullpen comes in and blows quality start after quality start for their ace.

Perhaps with the trade deadline approaching, the front office will dabble in adding some depth to the starting pitching room, hopefully developing one into another All-Star.