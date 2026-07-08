Re-Ranking the Last 10 First-Round Picks by the Giants

The MLB Draft is right around the corner, and the San Francisco Giants have the fourth overall pick. It's the highest selection the team has had since 2018. It's also only the second time that Buster Posey — the sophomore president of baseball operations for San Francisco — has had to go under the microscope and determine the organization's future through the draft.

The last 10 years of first-round drafting have been a mixed bag for the Giants. That's good news and bad news for Posey. Yes, there have been some hits, but there have also been plenty of misses. That means Posey has an opportunity to right some wrongs. It also means precedent suggests he most likely won't succeed.

That's in the future, though. In the meantime, let's look back and re-rank the last 10 first-round picks for the Giants.

10. Hunter Bishop (2019)

Selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Arizona State, Hunter Bishop was meant to be a future cornerstone of the Giants' outfield. Six years later, Bishop has yet to reach the majors. He's played only 353 games in the minors over that span, slashing .238/.328/.389. There's still time for Bishop to rewrite his story, but as of now, he's the biggest bust of the last 10 drafts for the Giants.

9. Joey Bart (2018)

Atlanta Braves catcher Joey Bart. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joey Bart had so much promise but never lived up to it. While he did what Bishop hasn't done yet — play consistently in the big leagues — he's never been an impact player, especially with his bat. Yes, his glove is good, but that's only half the battle. He just never hit, and that's why he isn't with the Giants anymore. Perhaps some people will call this placement of Bart harsh, but he was the No. 2 overall pick, for crying out loud. More was expected. It was never delivered.

8. Will Bednar (2021)

Much like Bishop, Will Bednar has the distinction of being an unknown at the big league level. The 14th overall selection in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State, Bednar was one of the most highly acclaimed arms in that draft class. Fast forward six years, however, and none of that potential has materialized. What makes Bednar different is that it feels like he's somewhat close to breaking out — at least on the surface. Maybe that's just a pipe dream, though.

7. Chris Shaw (2015)

Chris Shaw was a legitimate top-100 prospect for a time. He even made his MLB debut with the Giants in 2018. But nothing ever clicked. He recorded just 11 hits over 82 plate appearances with San Francisco and never returned to the majors after 2019. He retired in 2023 after playing 22 games with the Spire City Ghost Hounds of the Atlantic League.

6. James Tibbs III (2024)

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Tibbs III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Tibbs' greatest contribution was helping the Giants acquire Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox. Perhaps the worst thing that ever happened, however — and to be clear, this isn't his fault — was ending up in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. How poetic would it be for him to make a big-time impact for the Dodgers one day against the Giants? Don't think about that too much if you're a Giants fan.

5. Gavin Kilen (2025)

It's hard to grade Gavin Kilen's status as a draft selection given that he hasn't even completed a full year in professional baseball, so placing him right in the middle seems like the logical choice. So far, so good for the Tennessee product. He's slashing .274/.343/.445 with nine home runs and 69 RBIs between Single-A and High-A.

4. Reggie Crawford (2022)

The 30th overall selection in the 2022 MLB Draft, Reggie Crawford's time to shine is right around the corner. At least the Giants hope so. He missed all of 2025 with an injury, which set back a good chunk of his development, but that doesn't mean he's a total bust just yet. There's reason to believe the raw talent will one day overcome the unfortunate hand he's been dealt.

3. Patrick Bailey (2020)

Cleveland Guardians catcher Patrick Bailey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The difference between Patrick Bailey and Joey Bart is that Bailey actually made a difference with the Giants, whereas Bart was kind of an afterthought. Even though Bailey isn't with the team anymore, there were many great moments he delivered for the club. He was a fan favorite, for one, and outstanding behind the plate. He is missed by many.

2. Bryce Eldridge (2023)

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Bryce Eldridge. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's really undebatable that Bryce Eldridge has been a good draft selection for the Giants. While injuries have somewhat hampered his rise to the majors, he's still bursting at the seams with talent. He's slashing .274/.363/.470 with seven home runs and 19 RBIs so far in 2026 and appears poised to truly break out soon.

1. Heliot Ramos (2017)

San Francisco Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It took a little longer than expected for Heliot Ramos to find his footing with the Giants, but once he did, he became one of the best players on the team. Night after night, he has shown the Bay Area just how great a decision it was for the Giants to select him with the 19th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. Perhaps his greatest achievement has been giving the organization a steady left fielder for once, as well.