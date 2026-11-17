Ryan Walker wasn't supposed to become one of the San Francisco Giants' most important pitchers. Selected in the 31st round of the 2018 MLB Draft, the Washington State product entered professional baseball without the fanfare accompanying more celebrated prospects.

He eventually made himself indispensable. For a brief period, Walker developed into one of baseball's most effective relievers, emerging from relative obscurity to assume ninth-inning duties in San Francisco.

That ascent ended Sunday when the Giants traded Walker to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for minor league pitchers Blake Holub and Gavin Perry.

The transaction brought an abrupt conclusion to a career in San Francisco that one appeared destined for greater longevity.

From Late-Round Selection to Closer

San Francisco Giants pitcher Ryan Walker. Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker debuted with the Giants in 2023, finishing the season with a respectable 3.23 ERA across 49 appearances.

His breakthrough arrived the following season.

The right-hander compiled a 10-4 record with a sparkling 1.91 ERA and 10 saves in 76 appearances during 2024, establishing himself as a formidable late-inning option.

Walker's performance eventually earned him the closer's role. He had 17 saves in 2025, but warning signs accompanied his continued opportunities.

His ERA climbed to 4.11, suggesting the dominance that characterized his previous season was becoming difficult to sustain. The following year proved more unforgiving.

A Difficult Season Changes Everything

Walker ended 2026 hoping to reclaim his position as the Giants' primary closer. Instead, he struggled to a career-worst 7.16 ERA across 33 major league appearances, getting only three saves.

His struggles resulted in multiple assignments to Triple-A Sacramento, a dramatic reversal for a pitcher who had been trusted to protect the Giants' narrowest leads.

Walker finished his Giants career with a 20-15 record, 31 saves and a 3.56 ERA across 226 appearances. The Giants decided to move forward.

Holub, 28, had a 2.10 ERA and five saves in 50 appearances with Triple-A Nashville this season. Perry, 23, was selected in the 11th round of the 2026 draft and has yet to make his professional debut.

For Walker, the trade offers an opportunity to rediscover the effectiveness that once made him such an important part of the Giants' bullpen. The Brewers have a history of turning a pitcher's career around in their pitching lab and this could be beneficial for Walker in the end.