Assessing Each Giants Player on Injured List on Opening Day Roster

The San Francisco Giants made several moves to secure its 26-man roster as they prepared for opening night against the New York Yankees.

Some of the moves were unexpected. For instance, San Francisco put Jared Olive on the opening-day roster and waived Luis Matos. The Giants also put Caleb Kilian on the roster a non-roster invite who was originally drafted by San Francisco several years ago.

The Giants also put together a significant injured list for the start of the season. San Francisco put two pitchers on the 15-day injured list, though neither will be ready when their 15 days are up. The rest went on the team’s 60-day injured.

Here is how the injured list shook out, per MLB.com.

San Francisco Giants Injured List

San Francisco Giants pitcher Joel Peguero. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

15-Day Injured List

LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder surgery/right knee surgery, retroactive to March 22): The Giants signed the left-hander as a free agent in the offseason knowing that he would need time to be ready to pitch. His surgery was in September and he’s already throwing bullpens.

RHP Joel Peguero (grade 2 left hamstring strain, retroactive to March 22): The Giants lost Peguero to a hamstring injury during spring training. He’s already started a throwing program and is tossing the baseball from 90 feet. A Grade 2 hamstring injury usually takes at least two months from which to recover.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Hayden Birdsong (right forearm/UCL sprain): Birdsong opted to have Tommy John surgery, which was performed by Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday. He will miss the 2026 season and be available sometime in 2027.

LHP Reiver Sanmartin (right hip flexor strain): Sanmartin suffered the injury early in spring training, which prevented him from participating in the World Baseball Classic. The Giants say he’ll need three months to recover. He’s less than a month into the process.

RHP Jason Foley (right shoulder surgery): The Tigers signed him in the offseason knowing that the former Tigers closer would need time to recover from surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder in May 2025. This surgery usually takes at least a year from which to recover. He is in a throwing program that allows him to pitch twice per week.

RHP Randy Rodríguez (right elbow sprain): Rodriguez suffered the injury last year, which led to Tommy John surgery. While he should start a throwing progression in March, he is highly unlikely to pitch this year.

RHP Rowan Wick (Tommy John surgery): Wick underwent the surgery in November and will miss the 2026 season.