Giants Announce Official 26-Man Roster Before Yankees Showdown

The San Francisco Giants Have set their roster for their opening night game with the New York Yankees and there's one notable inclusion among the position players.

The Giants announced that they moved Jared Oliva from their list of non-roster invitees and put him on the opening day roster. That meant San Francisco had to create a space on its 40-man roster. To do so, the Giants waved outfielder Luis Matos, who had an exceptional offensive camp but was out of options for the minor leagues.

Oliva was terrific, too, as he slashed .375/.444/.550 with one home run and nine RBI. He stole 14 bases in 20 spring training games, a rare commodity even in an age where rules changes have put more emphasis on the run game. San Francisco saw that as a value add off the bench.

San Francisco Giants Opening Day Roster

San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pitchers (13): Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, Adrian Houser, Tyler Mahle, Landen Roupp, Ryan Walker, José Buttó, Matt Gage, Ryan Borucki, Erik Miller, JT Brubaker, Keaton Winn, Caleb Kilian.

Catchers (2): Patrick Bailey, Daniel Susac.

Infielders: 1B Rafael Devers, 2B Luis Arráez, SS Willy Adames, 3B Matt Chapman.

Outfielders: RF Jung Hoo Lee, CF Harrison Bader, LF Heliot Ramos.

Bench: Casey Schmitt, Jerar Encarnacion, Jared Oliva, Christian Koss.

The Giants optioned for pitchers on Tuesday, which cleared the bullpen picture considerably. Among those options were two notable pieces of last year's bullpen, Tristan Beck and Spencer Bivens.

The Giants have already set their starting rotation for their three-game series with the Yankees. Logan Webb will start Wednesday's game, which is set for 5:05 p.m. pacific and will be streamed exclusively on Netflix. It is the first game of the streamer’s 3-year contract with MLB.

Left-hander Robbie Ray will take the ball in Friday's second game, as the Giants get an off day on Thursday. Tyler Mahle, who was signed in the offseason, will start the finale on Saturday.

This is the first official opening day lineup for new manager Tony Vitello. The former Tennessee head coach was hired by president of baseball operations Buster Posey to serve as the franchise's new manager after he fired Bob Melvin in October.

Vitello's debut will be notable because he has no professional baseball experience as a player, coach or manager. What he did at Tennessee was emerge as one of the college game’s best head coaches.

He rebuilt the Volunteers into one of the best baseball programs in NCAA Division I in eight seasons. That reached a zenith in 2024 when he guided Tennessee to 60 wins and the Men’s College World Series championship in 2024. He also took the program to the MCWS in 2021 and 2023. He also led the program to two SEC regular-season and tournament championships.