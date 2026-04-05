Giants Must be Marveling at Gavin Kilen’s Smashing Debut at Eugene

Four of the San Francisco Giants’ top five prospects are middle infielders. Lately, they’ve been getting a lot of attention.

Three of them are in the MLB Pipeline Top 100. The other that isn’t Gavin Kilen, is trying to crash the party.

The 22-year-old made his season debut at High-A Eugene this weekend and if his first two games are any indication, he’ll join Josuar Gonzalez, Luis Hernandez and Jhonny Level on their level soon enough.

Gavin Kilen’s Massive Debut

Gavin Kilen in his last 8 at-bats:



3-Run HR

RBI groundout

2-Run Walk-Off HR

Double

8 pitch walk

7 pitch walk

Single

Double



Yeah I’d say that’ll play 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0OhOfgsQaO — Eugene Emeralds (@EugeneEmeralds) April 5, 2026

Kilen was San Francisco’s first-round pick last year out of Tennessee, the same college where first-year manager Tony Vitello was head coach for eight years. Kilen was part of Vitello’s national championship team.

After two games, he’s already bucking for a promotion to Double-A Richmond which the Giants might have their eye on anyway as the young infielder tries to progress through the system.

In Friday’s game the shortstop went 2-for-5 with two home runs, six RBI and eight total bases. He didn’t homer on Saturday, but he went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored. That left him with an incredible slash of .625/.700/1.625 with two home runs, six RBI, two doubles and just one strikeout.

Perhaps his experience with Tennessee and his short cup of coffee last with Class-A San Jose means he’s overmatched for the pitching at High-A? Maybe. But he struggled in 10 games with the Giants last year, as he slashed .205/.279/.282 with no home runs and five RBI.

Kilen is San Francisco’s No. 5 prospect per MLB Pipeline. First baseman Bryce Eldridge is No. 1. Kilen is older than Gonzalez, Hernandez and Level, who were all international signings. Based on his college pedigree, it’s possible he could get to the Majors before all three. Level is at San Jose while Gonzalex and Hernandez are expected to play in the Arizona Complex League next month.

Kilen put himself on the radars with Major League scouts after a huge 2025 season under Vitello where he was named an all-American and a Dick Howser Award semifinalist. He led the Volunteers with a .357 batting average and four triples. He helped fuel the Vols’ run to the super regionals. Before that he played at Louisville, where he was a third-team all-ACC selection how batted .330 with 23 doubles, three triples and nine home runs in 2024.