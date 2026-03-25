Giants Opening Day Lineup: Batting Order, Starting Pitcher and Injury Report

The San Francisco Giants have released their lineup and batting order for their season opener against the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Oracle Park.

First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. Pacific time. The game will be broadcast on Netflix, the first game of the streamer’s three-year partnership with Major League Baseball. Fans can also listen to the game on the Giants’ flagship radio stations, including KNBR radio.

Giants legend Barry Bonds will be a part of the Netflix broadcast as a member of the game’s pre-game and post-game desk along with former Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo and former ESPN anchor Elle Duncan.

Here is the official Giants opening day lineup.

Giants Opening Day Lineup

San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

2B Luis Arráez (L)

3B Matt Chapman

1B Rafael Devers (L)

SS Willy Adames

RF Jung Hoo Lee (L)

LF Heliot Ramos

DH Casey Schmitt

C Patrick Bailey (S)

CF Harrison Bader

Giants Opening Day Starting Pitcher

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

RHP Logan Webb

Webb led the Majors with 207 innings pitched in 2025 and finished with a record of 15-11 with a 3.22 ERA. He finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting and was in the Top 6 in Cy Young voting for the third straight year. He’s thrown for at least 200 innings in each of the last three seasons. He was part of Team USA’s silver medal team in the World Baseball Classic.

Webb will become the second Giants pitcher to start at least five straight opening day games, joining the legendary Juan Marichal, who was San Francisco’s opening day starter from 1964-69. The start will also tie him for second-most opening day starts in franchise history, joining three-time World Series champion Madison Bumgarner, who also started five opening day games but did not start them in succession.

The starting pitchers for the remaining two games in the series are expected to be left-hander Robbie Ray on Friday and right-hander Tyler Mahle on Saturday.

The Manager

Tony Vitello is making his regular-season debut as Giants manager. He has no pro baseball experience. He spent eight seasons at Tennessee, rebuilding the Volunteers into one of the best baseball programs in NCAA Division I. That reached a zenith in 2024 when he guided Tennessee to 60 wins and the Men’s College World Series championship in 2024. He also took the program to the MCWS in 2021 and 2023. He also led the program to two SEC regular-season and tournament championships.