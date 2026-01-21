Giants Prospect Acquired for Camilo Doval Now Top 10 Third Baseman

The Camilo Doval trade may end up being the deal that keeps on giving for the San Francisco Giants.

Believing they were out of the running for the playoffs in the National League, the Giants capitalized on the resurgent value of reliever Camilo Doval and traded him at the deadline to the New York Yankees for four players — catcher Jesus Rodriguez, right-handed pitcher Trystan Vrieling, third baseman Parks Harber and left-handed pitcher Carlos De La Rosa.

One of those players — Harber — is now a Top 10 prospect at his position, according to MLB Pipeline’s updated third base rankings, released on Tuesday. Now considered a player that could arrive in the Majors in 2027, his path to a breakthrough 2025 season is one of the best in minor league baseball.

Harber has emerged as an intriguing story in the Giants’ organization. The North Carolina star went undrafted in 2023 and signed with the New York Yankees. He went undrafted even after he slashed .343/.425/.648 with 20 home runs, 63 RBI, 80 hit and 35 walks, all of which were career highs.

The Yankees sent him to their Class-A affiliate in Tampa right away and he slashed .269/.389/.449 with one home run and 19 RBI in 23 games. Not satisfied, the Yankees had him start last season at Tampa, where his slash improved to .304/.422/.551 with three home runs and 13 RBI. It was the start of great things to come.

New York promoted him to High-A Hudson Valley and his numbers improved in 34 games. He slashed .326/.395/.489 with three home runs and 27 RBI. Only an injury was able to cool him off before he was traded to the Giants.

San Francisco assigned him to High-A Eugene and the numbers got better once he was over his injury. In 25 games he slashed .333/.454/.644 with seven home runs and 24 RBI. The seven home runs were a career high in any affiliate stint.

The Giants saw enough to send him to the Arizona Fall League, where he played well enough to be named one of the AFL Fall Stars. In 17 games with Scottsdale, he slashed .383/.513/.683 with three home runs and 15 RBI. He played alongside two of the top prospects in baseball, Detroit’s Max Anderson and Kevin McGonigle, the latter of which could make the Tigers’ opening day roster.

Undrafted players usually come from non-Division I schools, not solid ACC programs like North Carolina. From that perspective, his rise is a rags-to-riches story that may pay off for San Francisco down the line.

