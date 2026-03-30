Giants Trade Luis Matos, DFA Tyler Fitzgerald and Boost Bullpen in Roster Shake-Up

The San Francisco Giants shook up their roster on Monday before their game with the San Diego Padres.

The Giants found a taker for outfielder Luis Matos as they traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers after designated him for assignment last week, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. In a separate deal, the Giants acquired reliever Tyler Smith from the Detroit Tigers, per Fansided’s Robert Murray. The Tigers received cash considerations.

To make room for Smith, the Giants designated for assignment utility man Tyler Fitzgerald, per Pavlovic. The Giants had not announced any of the moves officially. The addition of Smith means the 40-man roster remains full.

The Giants Roster Shake-Up

Detroit Tigers pitcher Dylan Smith. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith, a right-hander, made his MLB debut last season with Detroit. He pitched in seven games and went 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA. He struck out four and walked five in 13 innings. Batters hit .150 against him. He gives San Francisco a long relief option after all three of their starting pitchers failed to get out of the sixth inning in their first series with the New York Yankees.

He was Detroit’s third-round pick in the 2021 MLB draft out of Alabama. He began his career as a starter and then moved to a full-time relief role last season. He has a career minor league record of 13-14 with a 3.92 ERA in 78 games (46 starts). He struck out 243 and walked 82. Last year with four different affiliates he went 4-1 with a 2.27 ERA, including four holds and three saves in three chances.

The Tigers designated him for assignment last week to clear space for their opening day roster.

Matos spent his entire career with the Giants since he was signed as an international prospect from Venezuela. There is plenty of unfulfilled promise in his bat. In 178 MLB games across three seasons, he slashed .231/.281/.369 with 15 home runs and 61 RBI. He had an exceptional spring training but was unable to crack the roster. Had he not been traded he would have been put on waivers for any team to claim. The Giants received cash considerations from the Brewers.

Fitzgerald must now go through the same process as Matos. The Giants can trade him. If there are no takers he would go through the waiver process. If no one picks him up, then San Francisco can send him to the minor leagues. He failed the make the team out of spring training and was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

In three MLB seasons and 178 games he slashed .252/.309/.430 with 21 home runs and 53 RBI. He was the Giants’ fourth round pick in the 2019 MLB draft out of Louisville.