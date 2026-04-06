How to Watch Giants-Phillies Series Opener: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The San Francisco Giants have found themselves in an early hole as they prepare to host the Philadelphia Phillies for a three-game series that starts on Monday.

The Giants (3-7) lost three out of four games to the New York Mets in a series that ended on Sunday. San Francisco is now in last place in the National League West, 4.5 games behind the front-running Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants don’t get a crack at the Dodgers until April 21. By then, San Francisco hopes it has trimmed the lead a little bit

But the Phillies (5-4) won’t be an easy team to beat. Even though they’re in fourth place in the division, it’s a tight rate right now and Philadelphia has plenty of talent to make a run. The Phillies are coming off taking two out of three from the Colorado Rockies.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants infielder Matt Chapman. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Time: 6:45 p.m. PT

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area. Game can be streamed on Giants.TV

Radio: KNBR-680, 1510 AM-KSFN

Pitching Matchup

San Francisco: RHP Adrian Houser (0-1, 1.69) vs. Philadelphia: RHP Andrew Painter (1-0, 1.69).

Houser was relatively sharp in his Giants debut against the San Diego Padres on April 1. He only went 5.1 innings, but he only gave up one earned run on six hits, one walk and four strikeouts. He ended up taking the loss. He faces the opportunity to be the stopper for the Giants, who had lost the last three games and four of their last five, with that stretch starting with Roupp’s start last week.

Painter was one of the Phillies’ highest touted pitching prospects for years, but saw his rise derailed by Tommy John surgery in 2023. He made his Major League debut last week against Washington and he looked the part of a future ace. He went 5.1 innings, with four hits, one earned run and one walk against eight strikeouts. The expectation is that the former first-round pick out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will be a mainstay of the rotation for the next six seasons — or longer.

Giants Lineup

The lineup will be added when it is posted, approximately four hours before first pitch.

Giants Injuries

15-Day IL: RHP José Buttó (Right arm fatigue); LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder surgery/right knee surgery); RHP Joel Peguero (Grade 2 left hamstring strain); 60-Day Injured List: RHP Hayden Birdsong (Grade 2 right forearm/UCL sprain, season-ending Tommy John surgery); LHP Reiver Sanmartin (right hip flexor strain); RHP Jason Foley (right shoulder surgery); RHP Randy Rodríguez (right elbow sprain, Tommy John surgery); RHP Rowan Wick (Tommy John surgery, out for season)