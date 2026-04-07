How to Watch Robbie Ray Lead Giants Against Phillies: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The San Francisco Giants will have to deal with one of the best left-handers in the National League if they want to beat the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

The Phillies will start Cristopher Sánchez, who was the runner-up for the National League Cy Young award last season behind Pittsburgh Pirates starter Paul Skenes. He’s already off to a sharp start to the season and is another impressive left-hander San Francisco must deal with this early in the season.

San Francisco has a quality left-hander, too, as Robbie Ray will take the mound as the Giants’ offense has come out of the gate stumbling. Ray won the 2021 American League Cy Young award and has been effective for the Giants so far this season.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants catcher Daniel Susac points his finger at the stands. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Time: 6:45 p.m. PT

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area. Game can be streamed on Giants.TV

Radio: KNBR-680, 1510 AM-KSFN

Pitching Matchup

San Francisco: LHP Robbie Ray (1-1, 3.38) vs. Philadelphia: LHP Cristopher Sánchez (1-0, 0.79).

Ray will be making his third start of the season and seeking his third straight decision of the year. He lost his first start of the campaign to the New York Yankees, as he gave up five hits and two earned runs in 5.1 innings. He struck out four and walked none. He claimed his first win against the New York Mets on Thursday, as he also threw 5.1 innings. He allowed three hits, two earned runs and three walks against seven strikeouts. It’s time for the Giants to get a six-inning start out of him.

Sánchez is already off to a brilliant start to the season. He was Philadelphia’s opening day starter against the Texas Rangers, and he threw six innings of three-hit baseball with 10 strikeouts and no walks. He followed that up with a no-decision against the Washington Nationals in which he allowed four hits and one earned run in 5.1 innings. He struck out seven and walked four. Philadelphia recently signed him to a long-term extension to keep him as part of its future.

Giants Lineup

The lineup will be added when it is posted, approximately four hours before first pitch.

Giants Injuries

15-Day IL: RHP José Buttó (Right arm fatigue); LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder surgery/right knee surgery); RHP Joel Peguero (Grade 2 left hamstring strain); 60-Day Injured List: RHP Hayden Birdsong (Grade 2 right forearm/UCL sprain, season-ending Tommy John surgery); LHP Reiver Sanmartin (right hip flexor strain); RHP Jason Foley (right shoulder surgery); RHP Randy Rodríguez (right elbow sprain, Tommy John surgery); RHP Rowan Wick (Tommy John surgery, out for season)