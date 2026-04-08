How to Watch Tyler Mahle, Giants Face Phillies: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The San Francisco Giants have been one of the worst home teams in baseball so far this season. Perhaps they just need a long road trip to get things going again.

Wednesday's game with the Philadelphia Phillies is an afternoon game and the final contest in a six game homestand that marks San Francisco's 10th game at home against just three road games.

Normally, teams would love to have that much time at home. But it hasn't done San Francisco much good. The Giants lost seven of their first eight games at Oracle Park, the first time that's happened since their first season in the park in 2000.

After Wednesday's game, the Giants have an off day, but it's also a travel day for San Francisco as it prepares for one of its longest road trips in the season.

The trip begins in Baltimore with a three-game series against the Orioles that begins on Friday. Following an off day on Monday, the Giants will be in Cincinnati for three more games against the Reds, followed by a trip back to the DMV to face the Washington Nationals for three games in a series that begins next Friday.

Then after an off day the following Monday to travel home and get some rest, San Francisco starts a homestand with the defending world champion Los Angeles Dodgers on April 21.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Time: 12:45 p.m. PT

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area. Game can be streamed on Giants.TV

Radio: KNBR-680, 1510 AM-KSFN

Pitching Matchup

San Francisco: RHP Tyler Mahle (0-2, 7.00) vs. Philadelphia: LHP Aaron Nola (1-0, 3.18).

Mahle is making his third start for the Giants, and it feels like the right-hander is still building up. He went five innings in his last start against the New York Mets, allowing eight hits and five earned runs. That was after throwing four innings in his debut with the franchise, as he allowed five hits and two earned runs.

Nola is also making his third start, and he has performed much better. In his last start against Colorado, he gave up five hits and one earned run in 6.1 innings in his first victory of the season. Before that, he gave up five hits and three earned runs against Texas in his home debut on opening weekend. He’s struck out 16 and walked three as he works in the No. 2 spot in Philly’s rotation.

Giants Lineup

The lineup will be added when it is posted, approximately four hours before first pitch.

Giants Injuries

15-Day IL: RHP José Buttó (Right arm fatigue); LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder surgery/right knee surgery); RHP Joel Peguero (Grade 2 left hamstring strain); 60-Day Injured List: RHP Hayden Birdsong (Grade 2 right forearm/UCL sprain, season-ending Tommy John surgery); LHP Reiver Sanmartin (right hip flexor strain); RHP Jason Foley (right shoulder surgery); RHP Randy Rodríguez (right elbow sprain, Tommy John surgery); RHP Rowan Wick (Tommy John surgery, out for season).

Peguero is beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento this week.