Projecting the Giants Pitching Rotation and Bullpen Before Opening Day

With one day remaining before opening day against the New York Yankees, there isn’t much drama left in the San Francisco Giants’ pitching staff.

The rotation for the opening series is set. The remaining starters are set. Most of the bullpen can be ascertained, even though the Giants have not officially set their roster and don’t have to until Wednesday afternoon. The game, set to be streamed on Netflix, is the first game of the entire 2026 schedule and it should be a show at Oracle Park.

With only a handful of hours left before first pitch, here is one final prediction of the opening day starting rotation and bullpen.

Giants Opening Day Pitching Staff

San Francisco Giants pitcher Ryan Walker. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Giants’ rotation for the opening series with the Yankees is already set, per manager Tony Vitello. Here is what it looks like:

Wednesday: RHP Logan Webb

Friday: LHP Robbie Ray

Saturday: RHP Tyler Mahle

The remaining starters are Adrian Houser and Landen Roupp, though their order hasn’t been determined. The Giants can do several things since the start of the season is so unique with the Wednesday start. The Giants won’t need a fifth starter until April 3. Or, San Francisco could stick with its rotation, regardless of off days, and give several starters multiple days of extra rest since they’re building up from the end of spring training. None of them have pitched on normal rest yet.

As for the bullpen, some jobs appear set in stone.

Ryan Walker should going to get first crack at closer. He’s campaigned for the job all offseason and he filled the role at times last season. The question is whether he can be consistent enough to keep the job all season long? He’s the only healthy pitcher with closing experience.

Right-handed set-up men Spencer Bivens, Tristan Beck, José Buttó are essentially locked in. All three had good springs and two of them have saves on their ledger, so they can take a ninth inning when Walker needs a day off.

Left-handed reliever has been an issue all spring. Matt Gage will make the team and he’s the only left-handed reliever that has been healthy all of spring training. San Francisco signed Ryan Borucki, another left-hander, last weekend. That’s likely a sign that Erik Miller won’t be ready for opening day. He’s been building up from a back issue.

That leaves two spots for relievers that could eat up multiple innings for starters that can’t get into the sixth or seventh innings, something that is needed early in the season. JT Brubaker and Carson Seymour, both right-handers, are the likely options. But there’s a world where the organization leans into JT Brubaker. These are the two jobs that will likely see the most churn early in the season.