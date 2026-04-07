Three Moves Giants Could Make to Improve Roster in Next Two Weeks

The San Francisco Giants are gaining on the point in the season where they can’t afford to stand pat when it comes to their roster.

With three wins entering Monday’s series with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Giants have already lost ground on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West and can’t afford to wait much longer before they make moves to improve the team, specifically the offense.

So, what can San Francisco do, based on what it has in the organization? Here are three moves it could make to help the team along.

Call up Bryce Eldridge, Option Christian Koss

San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The time is coming to bring up Eldridge, even with his strikeout issues during spring training. In nine games at Triple-A Sacramento he’s slashed .281/.477/.375 with three doubles and three RBI. The ball hasn’t flown out of the ballpark yet, but it’s coming.

The strikeout rate is below 30% and the walk rate is nearly 30%. So, he’s showing more discipline at the plate than he did in spring training.

As for Koss, he’s played in two games and doesn’t have an at-bat. At this point, it’s not worth rostering him he’s not going to be used. Koss still has options so it’s not like San Francisco must lose him. But San Francisco needs Eldridge’s bat now.

Since Eldridge is not on the 40-man roster, a 40-man move will be required.

Call up Victor Bericoto, Option Jared Oliva

San Francisco Giants outfielder Victor Bericoto. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bericoto was one of the stars of spring training, but it wasn’t enough to get him on the opening day roster due to a lack of meaningful at-bats at Triple-A Sacramento. He may not need them. He’s off to a blistering start at Triple-A, where he’s slashed .357/.424/.607 with a home run and seven RBI in seven games.

He’s the sort of player that could bring energy to the roster right away as a fourth or fifth outfielder. Oliva made the team based on his speed, but San Francisco isn’t using it. He’s appeared in three games, has stolen a base and scored a run. But he hasn’t taken an at-bat. The Giants can’t afford to carry a player that is strictly a pinch-runner.

Like Eldridge, he is not on the 40-man roster so a 40-man move would be required. The Giants could opt to DFA Oliva and see if he clears waivers. But per Fangraphs he also has minor league options.

Call up Joel Peguero, Move José Buttó to 60-Day IL

The Giants can clear a 40-man spot by moving Buttó to the 60-day IL after his successful surgery to remove a blood clot. San Francisco could use this same maneuver to roster Eldridge or Bericoto. But flipping him for a pitcher make a bit more sense.

Peguero should have made the team coming out of camp but he suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain before the World Baseball Classic. He's about to start a rehab assignment so he should be ready to go in about two weeks, barring a setback. Once he's ready, he should be called up to give San Francisco a fresh arm.