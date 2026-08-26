Giants' Brutal Injury Situation Somehow Just Got Even Worse

Just when you think the San Francisco Giants situation can’t get any worse, it does.

And it’s not the first time.

On Monday evening, Carson Whisenhunt left the mound with an elbow injury. Tuesday night in the game against the Cincinnati Reds, Adrian Houser exited after experiencing discomfort in his throwing arm.

Houser could be seen shaking and flexing his right arm after he struck out Matt McLain in the second inning. His velocity had dipped from the first inning, and it was noticed. Soon, catcher Drew Cavanaugh and the Giants’ training staff came out to check.

It had only been 26 pitches. 26.

For the second consecutive night, San Francisco was without its starting pitcher.

Adrian Houser left tonight's game after appearing to experience some discomfort in his throwing arm ... pic.twitter.com/0ZmxZsUcWI — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 26, 2026

Devastating Carson Whisenhunt News

Just hours before Houser had to leave the mound, the organization had gotten devastating news about how serious Whisenhunt’s injury actually was.

An MRI revealed a torn UCL, as reported by Alex Pavlovic from NBC Sports Bay Area. He’s only 25 years old, and surgery has been recommended for the left-hander. Of course, Whisenhunt will likely weigh all the options, but Tommy John surgery appears likely and will potentially cost him the entire 2027 season.

Whisenhunt was really finding himself before the injury. He had made eight starts for San Francisco, and his hard work was starting to translate when his injury struck.

The Giants aren’t just faced with figuring out how to replace Whisenhunt for the rest of the season. The organization is going to have to figure out how to be without him for the entire next season as well.

San Francisco has had its share of Tommy John setbacks.

Hayden Birdsong underwent TJ surgery in March. Trevor McDonald had the same procedure earlier this month. Randy Rodriguez and Rowan Wick have been trying to recover from Tommy John surgeries.

Now, the Giants wait. Will Houser be the next one on the list of extended absences? No one knows yet, but everyone will be watching.

Roster Overrun With Injuries

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pitching staff isn’t the only part of the team that has been affected by injuries.

Willy Adames was placed on the IL Monday after suffering a moderate UCL sprain in his left elbow while sliding into home plate. Manager Tony Vitello acknowledged that surgery hadn’t been ruled out yet.

Victor Bericoto and JT Brubaker were placed on the IL Monday with a knee bone bruise and bruised ribs, respectively.

Matt Chapman underwent season-ending core muscle surgery earlier this month. Casey Schmitt had knee surgery in July. Marcelo Mayer’s rehab has been interrupted by a right foot bone bruise.

Ok, so honestly, it is easier to keep track of who isn’t injured rather than who is. It’s a sad state of affairs around the San Francisco organization at this point.