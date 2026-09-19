This Unexpected Hotel Incident Kept Giants' Bryce Eldridge Out of Lineup

San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge missed Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after he suffered a head laceration at the team hotel, but the young slugger is expected to return to the lineup Saturday.

The Giants scratched Eldridge from the starting lineup less than an hour before Friday's first pitch due to a head laceration. Following the team's 8-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, manager Tony Vitello later explained that the 21-year-old hit his head on a low-hanging door frame at the team hotel.

The 6-foot-7 rookie went through pregame warmups and batting practice after the incident and did not show any major concerns. However, the Giants decided to take extra precautions and keep him out of the lineup for the series opener.

“Just banged his head … low-hanging door frame,” Vitello said. “Went through pregame. For the most part was fine, but we were kind of going 50/50 into the game.”

Vitello also said the Giants would have used Eldridge if the situation required it. However, with the team taking a cautious approach late in the season, they decided not to take an unnecessary risk.

Eldridge did some additional work after the incident before the medical staff took over. Vitello confirmed that the first baseman did not enter the concussion protocol and said he expected him to play Saturday.

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Bryce Eldridge (8). Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants replaced Eldridge with infielder Brett Harris, who started at first base and batted seventh. Harris went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts as San Francisco suffered an 8-2 loss to Los Angeles.

The injury came during an encouraging stretch for Eldridge. Since the beginning of September, he has posted a .948 OPS with 14 RBIs and seven runs scored over 15 games, but the Giants were without his services for Friday's series opener.

Eldridge has also provided important production throughout his rookie season. The 6-foot-7 first baseman has hit .269 with 17 home runs, 57 RBIs and an .825 OPS.

Those numbers have made him one of the Giants' few bright spots during a difficult season. His recent form has also made his availability important as San Francisco closes out the campaign.

Still, the Giants chose caution after the unexpected hotel incident. Eldridge passed his initial tests, avoided the concussion protocol and could return as soon as Saturday.

Vitello expects Eldridge to return to the lineup Saturday, giving the Giants a positive update after the unexpected hotel incident. After avoiding the concussion protocol, the young first baseman appears set to rejoin his teammates for the second game of the series.